Zimbabwe: Tout Dies in Clashes Between Bus Operators

A tout was killed at a bus rank in Chiredzi last week following clashes over passengers.

A crisis meeting by Chiredzi Town Council and the police resulted in Inter-Africa and Stallion Cruise bus operators being allocated separate ranks to curb such wars.

One of the bus companies now uses the old rank, while the other uses the new rank.

Commuters were frequently harassed when boarding buses in Chiredzi with the touts in control at any particular time effectively forcing passengers to board the bus the touts were loading.

Dominance over the loading bays would swing back and forth, and passenger preferences were ignored.

And last week in Chiredzi, a tout died upon admission at hospital after a rival hit him as touts from the two companies fought. This led for the calling of the crisis meeting presided over by the council and police officers.

Chiredzi Town Council public relations officer, Ms Kudzai Chimusoro, said the resolution to split the companies was made after the Chiredzi Transport Association suggested the separation of two bus operators to avoid further loss of lives and destruction of property.

"We had a meeting after numerous battles between the two rival companies. Passengers have been lodging complaints with us since last year.

"We resolved to separate the loading bays for the buses for the safety of the passengers who were facing constant harassment," she said.

"There were reported cases between Inter Africa and Stallion Cruise, and this move was set to de-escalate the situation and in the public's interest. The decision was made and supported by council through a resolution.

"The resolution was made for Stallion Cruise buses to use the old rank while Inter Africa uses the new rank."

The Chairman for Chiredzi Transort Association, Mr Fanuel Mapope, was optimistic the new development would restore order in Chiredzi town.

"In light of these challenges, we identified Stallion Cruise and Inter Africa as major players, and it became clear that it was almost impossible for the two companies to operate from one rank.

"Following engagement with all stakeholders, including VID, council, and the police, we agreed that the two operators should use separate ranks after one tout was killed last week."