Zimbabwe: 'Greenfuel Will Be a Force'

Langton Nyakwenda — Highly rated GreenFuel centre back Tashinga Pfende has paid tribute to the Chisumbanje side amid growing interest from a number of clubs, including champions Simba Bhora.

The gangly 25-year-old Pfende has also attracted interest from Chicken Inn and Yadah as he approaches the end of his deal with the Ethanol Boys.

Pfende's contract expires on December 31, and renewal talks have begun.

"Green Fuel have been more than important to me, and words alone cannot express how grateful I am as a player because they took me in when no one trusted my services," says Pfende.

"I just want to say thank you to Green Fuel Football Club."

Pfende featured 25 times in the league, including the 2-1 win against Dynamos at the GreenFuel Arena in Chisumbanje on the last weekend of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The Legends Academy product was key in GreenFuel's impressive run at home, where they finished the season unbeaten.

GreenFuel won seven and drew 10 games in Chisumbanje.

The numerous draws at home and some slack performances on the road saw them finish 12th on the final log standings.

GreenFuel, who were under the guidance of Saul Chaminuka, managed only three wins on the road.

Their performance was worse than last season when they finished 10th on their debut season.

However, Pfende is confident the Green Fuel project will soon mature and the club will become a force to reckon with.

"Green Fuel are a club that is just two seasons old in the PSL, so we are still making baby steps," he said.

The Chisumbanje side is home to players like Adrian Silla, Anelka Chivandire, and former Ngezi Platinum Stars forward James Ngulube.

Pfende thinks his career is "moving in the right direction."

"This season has been a great one for me because I got to play more games than last season, and in terms of my performances, I improved a lot," said Pfende.