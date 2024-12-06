South Africa: Safa Appoints Dawn Lubisi As Acting Head of Women's Football

6 December 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Lubisi's appointment with effect from 1 November 2024 and she steps into the role vacated by Romaney Pinnock a few months ago. Her responsibilities will include, among others:

· leading the implementation of the women's football strategic and development plans, and working with relevant staff, department and stakeholders to ensure robust action plans and programmes are in place

· Establish and manage an ongoing strategic review process which provides robust monitoring and evaluation of the objectives involving all key staff, departments and stakeholders

· Act as Secretariat of the Women's Football Committee

"I'm truly honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to head women's football. It is a privilege not only to be part of the development of our women's football strategy, but also to now have the chance to bring it to life and make a tangible impact," she said.

"This is a significant step, and while I know it will not be an easy journey, I'm eager to take on the challenge. I'm deeply committed to the development of football, and this new role aligns perfectly with my passion and experience. My dedication to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building sustainable growth in the game will, I believe, be a key asset as we move forward.

"I'm excited about what lies ahead and the positive change we can create together. Thank you to the Association for your trust and support. Let's make this next chapter of women's football a great one."

Lubisi will remain as a member of the Referees Department, where she is an accomplished professional with extensive experience in the coordination, implementation, and evaluation of referees' development programs across provincial, national, and international levels.

She has expertise in managing logistical arrangements, overseeing payment procedures, and ensuring compliance with organizational standards, she has a strong background in the facilitation and support of referee training and development activities. Skilled in coordinating workshops, seminars, and league fixtures while ensuring operational excellence, she consistently demonstrate the ability to meet deadlines and deliver results.

As the national referees administrator, she plays a key role in evaluating the effectiveness of development programs, ensuring timely appointments of referees, and offering management advice on process improvements.

