South African Research Funds 'At Risk' Over Gaza Stance

Johannesburg — Solidarity with Palestine in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is threatening research funding at some South African universities, according to a leading politician.

Naledi Pandor, the country's former International Relations Minister who also previously served as Minister of Science Technology, said several universities could lose funding after cutting ties with Israeli institutions and urged the South African government to offer financial support.

This is reportedly happening to universities that have decided not to pursue links with institutions in Israel that have links to the military actions in Palestine

In a keynote address at the Science Forum South Africa in Pretoria this week (4 December), the retired politician said the sector was not immune to the impact of the current toxic geopolitical environment.

"South Africa's support for the struggle for (Palestinian) sovereignty has resulted in some key research initiatives that rely on international funding facing the threat of funds being withdrawn," she said.

"This is reportedly happening to universities that have decided not to pursue links with institutions in Israel that have links to the military actions in Palestine," Pandor added.

Pandor, who retired in June, said South Africa's Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) must give attention to the likely impact of such a withdrawal of funds on institutions and researchers and support them in identifying alternative resources.

"Universities must not be deterred and should remain true to their mission, which must be an ethical commitment to seeking the truth, social justice, human rights, anti-racism, solidarity and knowledge that benefits humanity."Salim Vally, associate professor, Education Faculty, University of Johannesburg

DSTI is co-hosting the Science Forum, along with the Science Diplomacy Capital for Africa (SDCfA) initiative, with the theme, "Igniting Conversations about Science - Innovation and Science for Humanity".

In a speech focused on challenges and successes in South African science, Pandor called for the event to be more than "a mere talk shop".

"It must play a full role in advancing African capabilities and ensuring that Africa rising becomes a reality and not a populist slogan," she urged.

Universities South Africa (USAf), the country's representative body for 26 vice-chancellors at public institutions, confirmed that at least one university has experienced funding cuts over its stance on Gaza, without elaborating.

It declined to comment further, saying the matter still had to be discussed among vice-chancellors and that each institution could speak for itself on its position.

Salim Vally, a professor in the Faculty of Education at the University of Johannesburg, said that any donors threatening to withdraw funds were indulging in academic blackmail.

"Universities must not be deterred and should remain true to their mission, which must be an ethical commitment to seeking the truth, social justice, human rights, anti-racism, solidarity, and knowledge that benefits humanity," he told SciDev.Net.

"This is one of the ideals of knowledge for the public good."

Israel has faced an unprecedented academic boycott

Vally believes Israel's assault on Gaza, where all universities have been bombed and more than 12,000 students plus scores of professors have been killed, is a litmus test for all intellectuals, academics, and university management.

He described as "cowardice" the refusal of some universities to take a stand against Israel and applauded Pandor's attempts to mitigate any loss of funding from those that do.

"Taking a principled stand often comes with sacrifice," added Vally, who is also a prominent human rights activist.

"South Africans who fought against our erstwhile apartheid regime and who called on the world to boycott apartheid state institutions know this well."

Israel has faced an unprecedented academic boycott since it launched its war on Gaza in October last year, which has killed more than 44,500 Palestinians. A growing number of European universities are among those taking action.

Earlier this year, the International Science Council (ISC) updated its position on academic boycotts, described as a collective protest by an academic community or institution to express disapproval of other academics or institutions, or to put pressure on them to meet demands.

"The ISC, as a general principle, does not endorse academic boycotts," the statement said, citing Article 27 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its own Principles of Freedom and Responsibility in Science.

"Exceptions to the general principle will be considered by the ISC Governing Board when there are clear and systemic violations of human rights," it added.

This piece was produced by SciDev.Net's Global desk.