Kenya: No New Banknotes Released By Kenya's Central Bank, Ignore Circulating Images

IN SHORT: Images of banknotes have been widely circulated online, with users claiming that Kenya has introduced new designs. This is false.

Several posts on Facebook, TikTok and X claim that the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has introduced new banknotes.

One post, dated 28 November 2024, reads: "The New proposed Currency by the Central Bank of kenya (CBK) as per the law on Currency. What's your opinion?"

The posts include images of banknotes in denominations of KSh50, KSh100, KSh200, KSh500, and KSh1,000.

The front and back sides of the circulating currency feature images of wildlife, athletes and a mountain.

In August, the CBK announced changes to the country's banknotes, including the addition of the signatures of CBK governor Kamau Thugge and the principal secretary of the treasury, Chris Kiptoo.

The printing year has also been changed to 2024, and new security threads with colour-changing effects specific to each denomination have been introduced.

On 20 November, the CBK issued a statement announcing the start of the release of the updated KSh50, KSh100 and KSh200 denominations.

But do these images circulating online show the updated notes released by the CBK? We checked.

Old concept banknotes

Africa Check did a reverse image search of the images circulating online and found the same banknotes in reports published in 2018.

The banknotes were featured in a Kenyan Citizen TV news report on 6 January 2018.

According to the article, the images were an artist's depiction of Kenyan banknotes, titled "The Modern Shilling". They were first published on his online portfolio on 28 December 2017.

The creative designer, known as Dicky Jr on the Behance platform, gave a disclaimer that reads: "This is NOT legal tender and is NOT sanctioned by the CBK or the Government of Kenya."