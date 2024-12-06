South Africa: Tshwane Launches Online Registration Page for Spaza Shop Owners

As the deadline for spaza shop owners to register their businesses looms, the City of Tshwane has launched an online registration page to help entrepreneurs to register their businesses.

"The online registration process means that business owners' operations do not need to be interrupted," said Tshwane's MMC responsible for Economic Development and Spatial Development, Sarah Mabotsa.

The registration page can be found at tinyurl.com/tshwanespaza

The online registration page seeks to give effect to President Ramaphosa's directive for all spaza shops and food-handling businesses to be registered at their respective municipalities.

All spaza shop owners and vendors must register with their respective municipalities from 15 November to 13 December 2024.

READ | Public called to report sale of counterfeit, expired food

Mabotsa appealed to all spaza shop owners in Tshwane to make use of the online registration.

Shop owners may alternatively visit one of the available Tshwane municipal offices to assist with in-person registrations.

On 15 November 2024, President Ramaphosa addressed the nation following the unfortunate deaths of mainly schoolchildren due to foodborne illnesses.

At the top of the government's intervention list is to get hazardous pesticides off the street and to protect consumers, especially children, from exposure to these harmful substances.

"The President gave directives to all spaza shops and food-handling businesses to be registered at their respective municipalities within 21 days. In complying with the directive from the President, the City of Tshwane embarked on a citywide spaza shop registration outreach programme to ensure spaza shops are registered and that they comply with trading, health and safety by-laws," said the MMC.

This spaza shop registration portal can be accessed at the following links:

· www.tinyurl.com/tshwanespaza

· https://opendata.tshwane.gov.za/Spazaregister/app-registration

Registration of spaza businesses is mandatory and the owners of these businesses must submit the following information:

· Personal contact details

· Identity information

· Address

· Type of business or shop that they have

A copy of their identity document or visa must also be submitted on the online registration page as follows:

· For South African applicants, a photograph of their identity document

· For foreign applicants, a copy of their passport or refugee or asylum documentation from the national Department of Home Affairs

Applicants must note that approval is subject to verification of the applicant's legal status by the Department of Home Affairs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The following are additional documentation which spaza shop owners are encouraged to also submit:

· Registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC)

· Copy of title deed, lease agreement or proof of residence

· Affidavit and certified copy of identity document of stand or erf owner if zoned as Residential 5

· Appropriate zoning certificate

· Tax clearance certificate (South African Revenue Service (SARS) documents)

· Confirmation letter from your bank of your banking account

· If the business is a restaurant, then a copy of the menu is also required