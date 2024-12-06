Morocco: Transitional Justice in Morocco Led to Unique, Ground-Breaking Experience - HM the King

Rabat — The transitional justice process in Morocco led to a unique, ground-breaking experience, helping achieve a qualitative leap in the country's political experience - a process which led to a smooth, harmonious, consensual democratic transition, with best practices built upon to consolidate the foundations of the rule of law and the institution-based state, HM King Mohammed VI said.

"Thanks to this internationally acclaimed experience, Morocco was the first to introduce the concept of transitional justice in its Arab and African regions - an experience that has resonated in a number of Middle-Eastern and North African countries," the Sovereign stressed in a message to the participants in an international symposium on "Transitional Justice," which kicked off on Friday in Rabat.

The Moroccan model has made a significant contribution to developing transitional justice - both as a concept and in practical terms. It has also opened up new vistas for transitional justice, not just in the region, but also at continental and international levels, HM the King underlined in the message, which was read out by the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Council, Amina Bouayach.

In this regard, the Sovereign recalled that transitional justice in Morocco was based on rock-solid foundations - both historical ones, relating to the specific features of the Moroccan identity, and regional and geographical ones.

"The goal was to address the cases of all victims, irrespective of their background or political affiliation. The focus was therefore placed on all human rights violations, from the early years of independence to the creation of the Equity and Reconciliation Commission," HM the King said.

This made it possible to identify and look into all forms and types of abuse Morocco witnessed in the past, irrespective of their nature or scope, the Sovereign noted, recalling that the necessary field investigations and inquiries were conducted, public hearings in cities and villages were organized and testimonies were collected to establish the truth and achieve individual and collective grievance redress.

Taking into account the gender perspective, this action aims to further enhance Moroccans' reconciliation with their history, HM the King said in the message.

The Sovereign added that one of the most distinctive features of the Moroccan experience in this regard was the full engagement of civil society - regardless of affiliation or leanings - in shaping the process and making sure it is a success

"The decision to achieve transitional justice had the merit of helping to launch a public debate as well as community-based discussions on various reforms and key issues that were of interest to national public opinion," HM the King said, pointing out that through several successive initiatives, transitional justice contributed to enhancing collective awareness about combating human rights violations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lessons were drawn from the country's experience, and the need to continue consolidating the foundations of the rule of law was emphasized so as to make sure rights and freedoms were respected, and strike a balance between exercising those rights and freedoms in a responsible, civic manner, and fulfilling one's duties and obligations, the Sovereign underlined.