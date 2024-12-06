Morocco: International Symposium On Transitional Justice Opens in Rabat

Rabat — An international symposium on transitional justice, under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, kicked off on Friday at the Parliament's headquarters in Rabat.

The opening session of this event, organized at the initiative of the Houses of Representatives and Councilors as well as the National Human Rights Council (CNDH), in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Equity and Reconciliation Commission (IER), was marked by a Royal message addressed to the participants, which was read out by CNDH Chairperson, Amina Bouayach.

The symposium, held under the theme "Transitional Justice Processes: For Sustainable Reforms", brings together Moroccan and foreign officials representing the government, Parliament, the judiciary, national human rights institutions, national mechanisms for the prevention of torture, as well as officials from the UN, the African Union, and representatives of civil society organizations, experts and intellectuals.

The two-day event will focus on themes related to transitional justice processes, including possible intersections with constitutional, legislative and judicial reforms. It will also highlight the role of public institutions and civil society in this process and in the implementation of recommendations from transitional justice bodies, in addition to memory issues.

The symposium will also highlight ways to draw insights from past experiences that serve as benchmarks for current and future initiatives. Particular focus will be given to IER, recognized for its wealth of best practices and its distinctive approach to management, achievements, and recommendations.