Addis Abeba- The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has reported cases of forced conscription and arbitrary detentions in Oromia Regional State, accusing regional authorities of engaging in unlawful practices, including extortion targeting civilians, with victims as young as 11.

The investigation, released on December 5, 2024, was conducted between November 13 and 29, 2024. The EHRC investigation focused on detention centers in Adama, Bishoftu, Jimma, and Shashamane. Evidence was collected from detainees, their families, and local government officials.

The commission revealed, "Individuals were detained against their will under the pretext of military recruitment, and in some cases, were held until families paid for their release."

One family in Adama reported being asked to pay 30,000 birr for the release of their 16-year-old son, who had been detained while at work.

The investigation also uncovered the detention of minors under the pretense of military recruitment. In Shashemene, the EHRC identified 14 minors aged between 15 and 16, as well as one child as young as 11, among the 32 detainees interviewed. Two 15-year-old students recounted, "When leaving school, someone promised us 25,000 birr if we joined the military. We were then taken to a detention center in Halu district, where we were not allowed to leave."

In Adama, extortion practices were also documented. A 15-year-old boy was detained while running errands and held in a storage facility until his family paid 20,000 birr. "They told us we had to pay, or our son would be sent for military training," the boy's mother told the commission.

The EHRC reported that families across Oromia were coerced into paying amounts ranging from 20,000 to 100,000 birr to secure the release of their relatives.

The commission found evidence of detentions violating Ethiopia's constitutional guarantees under Article 17, which prohibits arbitrary detention, and international treaties prohibiting forced recruitment. Military recruitment regulations under Proclamation No. 1286/2015 require enlistment to be voluntary and restricted to individuals aged 18 to 24.

Addis Standard previously reported similar allegations of forced conscription in Oromia, with security forces allegedly targeting youth and detaining individuals who refused to enlist. Families were reportedly coerced into paying large sums to secure the release of relatives or risk them being sent for military training.

A mother from Adama City recounted how her 17-year-old son was detained while street vending and told he would be "sent to a military training camp" unless she paid 30,000 birr. Similar reports from other areas described youth being "rounded up" and taken to training camps or unknown locations.

The EHRC also highlighted the involvement of local officials in unlawful detentions, noting that defense force personnel and regional administrators collaborated to meet recruitment quotas. "Evidence indicates that certain officials exploited military conscription processes for financial gain, coercing families into paying for releases," the commission said.

Discussions with regional peace and security offices resulted in the release of 36 detainees, including eight children and one individual with a mental illness.

Rakeb Messele, Acting Chief Commissioner of EHRC, emphasized, "Those who detained individuals, including children, under duress or extorted money from families must be held accountable. These actions are not only unconstitutional but also fundamentally illegal."

The EHRC called on the Oromia regional government and the Ministry of Defense to release all unlawfully detained individuals and ensure recruitment processes are conducted transparently and in compliance with established regulations. "Future recruitment must fully respect human rights and adhere to the rule of law," the commission added.