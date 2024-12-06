Kenya: President Ruto Urges Universities to Allow Students With Fee Balances to Sit for Exams

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged public universities to allow students utilizing the new funding model to sit for their end of year examinations as they await full disbursement of funds.

While delivering his remarks at the Scott Christian University graduation ceremony event held in Machakos President Ruto appealed to the universities to exercise patient and restraint.

He stated that the government is working through the changes brought about by the transition to the new student-centered higher education financing model.

He indicated that the previous funding model nearly forced the closure of various universities because of the government's unpaid debt to these institutions.

