Kenya: Govt to Work With Agribusiness Sector to Boost Sustainability, Food Security

Nairobi — The Government will work with the agribusiness sector to enhance agricultural practices, sustainability, job creation, and food security.

This was revealed by Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary, Ander Karanja, during his visit to agribusiness company Kakuzi.

Speaking at the event, Karanja emphasized the government's consultative approach to agricultural transformation, highlighting the importance of regular stakeholder engagements to ensure policies align with the needs of the agribusiness sector.

As part of this initiative, the Ministry of Agriculture has instituted monthly roundtable discussions with industry players.

These meetings aim to gather feedback and facilitate rapid policy interventions that can boost productivity and improve agricultural yields.

"I am deeply impressed by Kakuzi's innovative approach to value addition, particularly their focus on producing cold-pressed macadamia oil," said Karanja.

He noted that this initiative not only creates jobs but also stimulates economic growth, particularly by reducing Kenya's reliance on imported oils.

According to Karanja, Kenya currently imports edible oils worth over Sh200 billion annually, and Kakuzi's efforts in producing locally made edible oils from macadamia nuts present a significant opportunity to cut down this import bill while strengthening local agribusinesses and contributing to food security.

He added that the success of Kakuzi's macadamia oil production could serve as a model for smallholder farmers, further supporting the National Edible Oil Crops Promotion Project aimed at boosting local edible oil production.

Kakuzi's Board Chairperson, Nicholas Ng'ang'a, echoed the importance of sustainability in agriculture, highlighting the company's commitment to global sustainability standards.

"Kenya has immense potential to lead the global market for sustainably grown superfoods, and Kakuzi is at the forefront of realizing this potential," Ng'ang'a stated.

He pointed to the company's investments in water conservation, renewable energy, and smallholder partnerships as key strategies to build a resilient and environmentally responsible agribusiness ecosystem.