Kenya: Treasury Rolls Out E-Pension System to Streamline Payouts

6 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The National Treasury has launched an e-pension self-registration portal to digitize pension claims and curb fraud.

Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo stated that pensioners must register by February 28, 2025, or risk suspension from the payroll.

"This deadline is not negotiable. It's critical for streamlining pension administration," Kiptoo said during the launch.

The portal is part of an end-to-end enterprise resource planning system aimed at eliminating inefficiencies and improving claims processing.

Currently, only 26 percent of Kenyans enjoy pensions, despite the sector holding Sh2 trillion in assets.

The move comes amid rising concerns over unpaid pension contributions, which grew to Sh47.16 billion by June 2024, mainly from public universities and county governments.

The Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) reported a 12.3 percent increase in unremitted funds compared to the previous year.

National Treasury also failed to pay Sh23.78 billion to 260,000 retirees in 2024 due to liquidity challenges, highlighting the struggles retirees face even after exiting the workforce.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.