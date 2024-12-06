Rwandan Researcher Receives UK's Diana Award

Olivier Uwishema, a Rwandan scientist, was named among the recipients of the 2024 Diana Award on December 5, in recognition for his contribution to public health education and research.

The award was founded by Diane, the late Princess of Wales to recognise young people who demonstrate exceptional contributions to their communities and inspire positive change.

Uwishema, the founder of Oli Health Magazine Organization (OHMO), is the first Rwandan to receive the Dian Award, which recognized 200 people every year.

Uwishema's work focuses on addressing critical issues such as neurological healthcare, infectious diseases, public health awareness, and community-based health education.

He received the Diana Award in the category of Medicine and Research for his organization's work in engaging young people in professional health education and scientific research globally, particularly in low- and middle-income countrie

"I am deeply honored to be recognised by The Royal Family as a recipient of the 2024 Diana Award, the most prestigious accolade a young person can achieve for their contributions in their field."

"This award is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the impact of collective efforts in health education and scientific research through OHMO," he said in an interview with The New Times.

He said the award motivated him to "continue working very hard and empowering youth globally and addressing healthcare disparities, especially in underprivileged communities in low-and-middle income countries."

Uwishema said his recognistion should inspire Rwandan youth to pursue goals that can have an impact on society

He urged the youth to "look beyond challenges and focus on solutions that uplift Rwandan communities."

"Let us together embrace innovation, creativity, education, and collaboration to build a better Rwanda and a better world. Remember, small steps taken with strong purpose, passion, determination, hardworking and consistency can lead to extraordinary achievements," he said.

Uwishema has been globally recognized for his work. Over the past few years, he has been the recipient of several notable awards that highlight his impact in the fields of medicine and scientific research.

In 2024, he received the International Scholar Award, given by the American Academy of Neurology. In April 2023, Uwishema was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 in Medicine and Research list.

In 2022, he received the International Scholar Award, given by the Society for Neuro-Oncology.