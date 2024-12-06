Kenya: FKF Elections - a Game of Numbers, Intrigues, and High-Stakes Persuasion

Nairobi — With less than 24 hours to the long-awaited Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections, the race has reached a fever pitch as various camps scramble to consolidate their numbers, persuade delegates, and secure last-minute commitments.

Consultative meetings and strategy sessions are taking place in different locations, reflecting the intensity of the competition and the high stakes involved.

Team Blue in Command

The camp led by Doris Petra and incumbent Nick Mwendwa, popularly referred to as Team Blue, appears to be in a commanding position.

Reliable sources indicate that as of last night, their camp had 34 delegates in attendance at their consultative meeting.

By early Friday morning, the number had grown to 39--a significant lead over their competitors.

Team Blue's strategy has been marked by organization and consistency.

Their campaign has featured a clear lineup of preferred candidates for the National Executive Committee (NEC) positions, a factor that has boosted their appeal among delegates.

Three weeks ago, the team held a meeting in Naivasha attended by 53 voting delegates, a record unmatched by any other candidate or camp.

Hussein Mohammed's Camp Struggles

Hussein Mohammed, another prominent presidential aspirant, hosted his delegates at Maanzoni Lodge in Machakos County.

His numbers, however, have dwindled. From 17 delegates last night, his camp was left with only 14 this morning.

Analysts attribute this decline to internal disagreements and the lack of a cohesive strategy. Hussein's failure to present a unified NEC lineup has also hurt his ability to rally delegates effectively. Reports suggest multiple candidates vying for the same NEC positions within his camp, leading to confusion and reduced confidence among delegates.

Other Contenders Falter

Barry Otieno's camp hosted a modest group of eight delegates, while Kempes, another candidate, appears to be on the verge of exiting the race, with only one delegate--his running mate representing Nzoia FC--attending his camp. These low numbers suggest a lack of traction and raise questions about their overall strategy and influence.

The Role of Branch Delegates

The branch elections held earlier significantly shaped the current dynamics.

Out of the 48 FKF branches, 32 are aligned with Team Blue, giving Doris Petra and Nick Mwendwa a substantial advantage. Hussein Mohammed enjoys the support of only 14 branch delegates, while the remaining camps have negligible representation.

Last-Minute Moves

As the election approaches, frantic calls and closed-door meetings have dominated the scene.

Team Blue appears to be the greatest beneficiary of these efforts, with their camp steadily growing.

Delegates have reportedly been offered persuasive incentives, including promises of roles in the incoming administration and logistical support for their regions.

What Sets Team Blue Apart?

Observers have noted that Team Blue's approach stands out for its professionalism and focus.

The team's ability to secure a growing number of delegates with fewer consultative meetings reflects a well-orchestrated strategy. Their emphasis on unity and clear communication of their vision has resonated with delegates.

The Stakes Couldn't Be Higher

This election is not just about leadership; it is also a contest of influence and legacy in Kenyan football.

The incoming administration will shape the direction of football in Kenya for the next four years, including efforts to secure sponsorships, develop grassroots football, and maintain Kenya's international standing following FIFA suspension and reinstatement.

As the hours tick down, the race is shaping up to be a test of strategy, persuasion, and resilience. Team Blue may have the numbers on their side, but the dynamics could still shift in this high-stakes political drama.

One thing is clear: the FKF elections are a defining moment for Kenyan football.