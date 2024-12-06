Ghana Election - Mahama Will Bring Economic Growth, Unity to Ghana, Tm Kazeem Assures Electorate

5 December 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Ahead of Ghana's general election slated to hold on Saturday December 7, the Convener of '7th Republic', a forum of youths that advocate for better leadership across Afriica, Kazeem Tanimu, popularly known as TM Kazeem, has urged Ghanaians, especially its teeming youths, to cast their ballots for former President John Dramani Mahama, describing him as the candidate that has what it takes to bring desired socio-economic change the country needs.

Kazeem, also the publicist for late GMD of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, made the call in statement shared oh his X page (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

He wrote: "As an observer, I've admired John Mahama stands out as a leader with the vision and experience to drive growth and unity.

"Ghanaians, your choice matter-vote for progress, vote John Mahama.Make Ghana great again#JM2024#GhanaDecide2024."

The general election offers opportunity for Ghanaians to elect a new president and over 270 parliamentary representatives, and present a fresh trajectory for a nation grappling with serious economic challenges.

The presidential race pits Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) against former President John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mahama, who ruled the country from 2012 to 2016, is hoping to be re-elected into power, while Bawumia is aiming to secure another consecutive term for his party,NPP.

As the stage gets set for the crucial poll, a delegation of the West African Elders Forum(WAEF) observation mission led by former President Goodluck Jonathan, had on Wednesday, arrived in Accra, Ghana.

Describing Ghana as a model of democracy, WAEF urged Ghanaians to seek to safeguard Ghana's democratic legacy by rejecting violence, intimidation, or actions that could undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.