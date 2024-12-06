Morocco: Ethiopia, Morocco Underscore Need to Further Strengthen Bilateral & Multilateral Cooperation

6 December 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, held a meeting today with Latifa Akharbach, President of the High Authority for Audiovisual Communication of Morocco and Candidate for the position of the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

On the occasion, Ambassador Mesganu highlighted the growing bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and Morocco in trade and investment.

He also emphasized the importance of enhancing these ties in the context of Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic reforms.

Both sides underscored the need to further strengthen collaboration at both bilateral and multilateral levels, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.