Morocco: Ethiopia, Morocco Underscore Need to Further Strengthen Bilateral & Multilateral Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, held a meeting today with Latifa Akharbach, President of the High Authority for Audiovisual Communication of Morocco and Candidate for the position of the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

On the occasion, Ambassador Mesganu highlighted the growing bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and Morocco in trade and investment.

He also emphasized the importance of enhancing these ties in the context of Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic reforms.

Both sides underscored the need to further strengthen collaboration at both bilateral and multilateral levels, according to Foreign Affairs Ministry.