Ethiopia: Former Ola Leader Says, We Embraced Peace to End Suffering of Communities in Oromia

Addis Ababa — In an effort to end the protracted suffering endured by communities in various parts of Oromia over recent years, we have embraced peace, said Segni Negassa, former leader of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

Former leader of Oromo Liberation Army, Jaal Segni Negasa, accepted the government's call for peace and signed the peace agreement with Oromia Regional Government in Addis Ababa last week.

Following this agreement, OLA members in several areas have begun transitioning toward peaceful engagement.

Over the past week, OLA leaders have visited development projects in Addis Ababa, Shashamane, Bishoftu, and Adama cities.

In a press conference today Segni Negassa stressed that the Oromo people, particularly those in rural areas, have paid the heaviest price in this conflict.

He highlighted that rural communities, often unaware of the underlying issues, have suffered profoundly.

The people have been caught between internal conflicts within the OLA and military actions by the government, Segni indoicated.

The rural and peripheral communities dearly suffered due to the conflicts within the group that deviated from the culture and values of the people, he added.

In this regard, he remarked that choosing peace aims to end the people's suffering and bring about lasting national harmony.

Segni Negassa also appealed to remaining OLA members in challenging circumstances to join the peace process.