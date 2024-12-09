Zimbabwe: CCC's Sengezo Tshabangu Sacks Lynette Karenyi-Kore As Opposition Leader in Parliament

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) opposition leader in Parliament and acting secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, has sacked Chikanga legislator Lynette Karenyi-Kore as the opposition leader in the National Assembly.
In a memorandum which has gone viral on social media, Tshabangu has since replaced Karenyi-Kore, who was endorsed as the president of the CCC but never assumed the position with, Sunningdale legislator Maureen Kademaunga.
Meanwhile, the self-imposed CCC interim secretary-general, Tshabangu also made other changes with Richard Tsvangirai replacing Takudzwa Ngadziore as the deputy chairperson of the Youth Caucus.
Thokozani Khupe replaces Minenhle N. Gumede as the chairperson of the Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Committee.
Other changes that Tshabangu has made are as follows
REDEPLOYMENTS
A. PARLIAMENT LEADERSHIP
1. Hon. M. Kademaunga replaces Hon. L. Karenyi as the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly
2. Sen. N. Mlotshwa is confirmed as the overall Chief Whip
3. Hon. C. Moyo replaces Hon. E Mushoriwa as the Chief Whip in the National Assembly
4. Hon. S. Chapfudza is appointed as the Deputy Chief Whip in the Senate
B. COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSONS
1. Hon. T Khupe replaces Hon. M. N. Gumede as Chairperson of the Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Committee.
2. Hon. Z.T. Mhetu replaces Hon. Mateu as Chairperson of Media Information and Broadcasting Services Committee.
3. Hon. Sen. M. Mdhluri replaces Hon. S. Moyo as the Chairperson of the Thematic Committee on Indegenisation.
4. Hon. R. Tsvangirai replaces Hon. T. Ngadziore as the Deputy Chairperson of the Youth Caucus.
5. Hon. Dube replaces Hon. R. Makumire as the Secretary of the Youth Caucus
6. Hon. I. Ndudzo Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs
7. Hon. J. Tshuma Local Government, Public Works and National Housing
8. Hon. R. Matangira Mines and Mineral Development
9. Hon. S. Maburutse Lands, Agriculture and Water
10. Hon. D. Malinganiso Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
11. Hon. W. Shamu Foreign Affairs and International Trade
12. Hon. E. Mutodi Budget, Finance and Economic Development
13. Hon. E. Maoneke Defence, Home Affairs, Security Services and War Veterans
14. Hon. G. Mutandi Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development
15. Hon. T. Karikoga Transport and Infrastructural Development
16. Hon. S. Mandiwanzira Primary and Secondary Education
17. Hon. F. Jere Sports and Recreation
18. Hon. C. Chiduwa Industry and Commerce
19. Hon. S. Matema Environment And Climate Change
20. Hon. M. Ziyambi Youth and Empowerment
21. Hon. J. Samkange Parliamentary Legal Committee
C. PARLIAMENTARY DELEGATIONS
Hon. Kabondo (F) replaces Hon. M. Ngwena as a member of ASSECAA
D. SWOP
Chief Dandawa from Indeginisation Thematic Committee to HIV and AIDS