Rwanda: Former MP Fidele Mitsindo Passes On Aged 58

Former Member of Parliament Fidele Mitsindo has passed away at the age of 58, The New Times has learned.

According to a family source, Mitsindo passed on at Rwanda Military Hospital on Friday, December 6.

The family has announced plans to commemorate his life with a memorial evening on Monday, December 9, followed by his burial on Tuesday, December 10.

Mitsindo served as an MP for several years, starting in 2006 and was a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Security and Territorial Integrity. He was also a prominent figure in the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) political party.

Before his tenure in Parliament, Mitsindo held several key administrative roles, including Bourgmester (Mayor) of Giciye Commune (now part of Nyabihu District--and Prefect of Gisenyi Prefecture in the post-genocide period.