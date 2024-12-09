Sudan: Fierce Fighting Between Sudan Army and RSF in El Gezira Continues

Wad El Haddad / Um Algura / Bout — The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) is continuing its attempts to regain El Gezira state, south of Khartoum. Yesterday, it announced its control of Wad El Haddad, in southern El Gezira. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) reported that they had seized Um Algura locality in the eastern part of the state. The SAF also repelled an RSF attack on Bout in Blue Nile state.

Battles between the SAF and RSF escalated on five fronts after the army took control of the Sennar Sugar Factory and dozens of surrounding villages last week.

The RSF occupied most parts of El Gezira in December last year. In June this year, they seized key areas of Sennar state. The SAF, however, managed to seize several of these areas again in October.

In a video clip posted by the SAF on its Facebook page yesterday, an army commander states that "the SAF and other law enforcement forces triumphed in the Wad El Haddad battle axis, liberated several areas, and defeated the terrorist Rapid Support Militia (Janjaweed) that had taken control of Wad El Haddad in El Gezira South locality and surrounding areas".

Army forces coming from Sennar had attempted to regain Wad El Haddad for two days, but the RSF paramilitaries were able to repel the attacks. The army retreated to the Sennar Sugar Factory Bridge, before it managed to conquer the area.

Military sources reported that the paramilitaries retreated to Haj Abdallah town, north of Wad El Haddad, where the two sides exchanged artillery fire.

Um Algura

The RSF yesterday morning reported that it had regained control over Um Algura locality, east of Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira.

Military sources confirmed that "the army and allied forces" were subjected to a major RSF attack from three axes in the area. The RSF used drones and heavy weapons, which led to the army's withdrawal from the area.

In response, the army launched air raids and artillery strikes on Um Algura, the sources added. Videos on social media showed smoke rising from the area as a result of the airstrikes.

On Monday, the army announced its control over Um Algura after heavy battles from several axes.

On Friday, the Sudan Shield Forces fighting alongside the SAF announced that the army and allied forces had withdrawn from the Wad El Mahidi and Wad El Obeid bridges after fierce fighting.

Bout

The SAF yesterday also announced it repelled an RSF attack on the area of Bout in El Tadamon, southwest of in Ed Damazin, the capital of Blue Nile state, in a battle that lasted five hours.

The command of the 4th Infantry Division in Ed Damazin said in a statement on social media that they destroyed eight combat vehicles, and killed a number of soldiers from South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Chad who it said were fighting for the RSF.

The paramilitary group, fighting the Sudanese army since mid-April last year, took control of the areas of Jariwa and Jamam Roro in el Tadamon more than two weeks ago - which led to the displacement of about 20,000 families to Bau and Ed Damazin, while others fled to South Sudan.

The Blue Nile government last week extended the state of emergency for the entire state for three months.