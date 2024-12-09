Africa: Flagging the United Nations

As delegates and staffers gear up to tackle another day at UN Headquarters, a quiet yet stirring tradition unfolds: the raising of flags representing all Member States.

Captured in UN Photo's Flags Avenue, you can view the full photo essay here.

Rain or shine

When weather conditions are favourable, which means above freezing conditions, the flags begin their ascent at 8am sharp.

With steady hands and unwavering resolve, UN security officers undertake the task of hoisting the flags of the 193 Member States.

Yet, the choreography doesn't conclude with this metaphor aiming for an ideal global harmony.

Throughout the day, these flags stand fluttering sentinel over bustling First Avenue, embodying the very essence of the UN's identity and mission.

From Afghanistan to Zimbabwe

Each UN Member State is assigned its own place in the alphabetical lineup from north to south, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe.

In 2015, the UN's two non-member observer States (Holy See and the State of Palestine) got assigned their own flagpoles.

All of them find representation in this symbolic display of unity.

Growing traditions

When the UN moved into the Secretariat building in the early 1950s, there were little more than 50 Member States. Today, the number has nearly quadrupled.

On weekends, only the UN flag is raised. There's one exception. During the UN General Assembly's high-level week in September, the flags of the UN and the world remain flying around the clock.

What distance is covered by flagpoles representing the UN's 195 Member States and observers? Exactly six New York City blocks.

They run along First Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street in the heart of Manhattan, where the flag raising tradition continues into the 21st century.

Unique reminder that no nation stands alone

When the clock strikes 4pm, it's time for the flags to be lowered.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Africa Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Once again, the dedication and diligence displayed by the security officers infuse the front of the campus with a sense of purpose, transforming a simple street scene into a significant stage for global affairs.

For those who seek to witness this unique reminder that no nation stands alone in the pursuit of a brighter world, there's no better time than a sunny winter morning or a balmy spring afternoon when this routine but meaningful ritual unfolds.