Somalia: Hundreds Protest in Beled Hawo Against Madobe's Reelection and Ethiopian Troops

Hundreds of residents in Beled Hawo, Gedo region, staged protests on Saturday, voicing opposition to the reelection of Jubbaland President Ahmed Madobe and the entry of Ethiopian troops into the area.

The demonstrators, including traditional elders, community leaders, and youth, expressed strong support for the Somali federal government's plans for Jubbaland, particularly following the recent deployment of federal forces to Lower Jubba.

Traditional elders at the protest praised the federal government's push for the "one person, one vote" electoral model for 2026, as well as the unity of the Somali nation.

"We support the Federal Government's decisions and their efforts to bring about unity in Somalia," one elder declared.

Madobe, who has led Jubbaland for nearly 14 years, faces mounting criticism for resisting the federal government's electoral reforms and for his reelection through an indirect process, which has been rejected by Somali federal authorities.

In response to the growing tensions, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reiterated that the federal government's mission in Jubbaland is to combat al-Shabaab, not interfere with local governance.

"Our focus is to liberate Jubbaland from al-Shabab," President Mohamud said, pointing out that under Madobe's leadership, no district had been freed from militants.

The protests reflect deeper political divisions and security challenges in Somalia, with the federal government's actions in Jubbaland sparking intense debate about the future direction of the region.