Somalia: Somali MP Apologizes for Assault Onsecurity Officer in Parliament

Somali MP Hassan Abdi' Yare' has publicly apologized for assaulting a security officer inside the House of the People, taking full responsibility for his actions. The incident occurred during a heated debate on the National Electoral Commission on Wednesday, when Yare' struck the officer in the nose while tensions flared among lawmakers.In a formal statement, Yare' expressed regret and apologized to both the officer and the Somali public.

The officer, a parliamentary guard, was treated at Medina Hospital following the altercation.

Somali police officials confirmed the attack occurred while the officer was attempting to mediate rising tensions near the speaker's podium.

The House Committee on Rules, Ethics, Immunity, and Welfare reviewed the incident, and Speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe) facilitated a reconciliation meeting.

Madobe praised the resolution, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high standards of conduct in public office.

The meeting also involved key figures including Chief Whip Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan (Nuh) and Committee Chairperson Mohamed Ajiib, underscoring the legislative body's commitment to accountability and ethical governance.