Namibia: Swapo Dismisses Claims of Zanu-PF Interference in Namibia's Elections

President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has denied allegations of Zimbabwe influencing Namibia's elections.

This week, five Namibian political parties accused Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF), of having influencing Namibia's disputed presidential and National Assembly elections last week.

They are: Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), Landless People's Movement (LPM), Affirmative Repositioning (AR), All People's Party (APP) and Popular Democratic Movement (PDM).

The parties did not provide proof of the interference, but each raised concerns about Zanu-PF's role in allegedly helping Swapo retain power.

LPM leader Ivan Skrywer says polling stations running out of ballot papers was a tactic previously used by Zanu-PF to "steal" elections in Zimbabwe.

"If we look at the election results in Zimbabwe last year, this was the tactic used on day one: Polling stations ran out of ballot papers and president Emmerson Mnangagwa had to extend [the elections] by one day," he said at a media briefing on Saturday.

"Zimbabwe's meddling has been discussed in homes, shebeens, in the buses - it's all over social media."

IPC spokesperson Imms Nashinge says it is indisputable that Zanu-PF played a role in Namibia's elections.

Nashinge accuses Mnangagwa's spokesperson, George Charamba, of prematurely announcing that Swapo had won the elections on social media.

"How do they know? Is Namibia a province of Zimbabwe? Since when has Zimbabwe had so much interest in our affairs?"

APP president Ambrosius Kumbwa says suggestions that Zanu-PF was involved have been widely shared on several social media platforms.

"Although I don't have evidence, I believe they were involved," he said yesterday.

AR leader Job Amupanda says he observed Zanu-PF supporters celebrating a Swapo victory on social media.

"Why is Zanu-PF celebrating? After they printed the ballot papers, what do they want in exchange?" Amupanda questioned during a media briefing yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference in Windhoek yesterday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the allegations are unfortunate, imaginary and a conspiracy.

She believes the conspiracy was created to destabilise Swapo's election campaign.

"Those saying it, they know it's not true, but they are saying it deliberately to confuse our people.

"I hope there are investigative journalists... please put efforts together and investigate this issue," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah labelled the allegations efforts of a failed campaign against Swapo.

"It has failed dismally. We have won, the government is under our control and it will continue to be in our control."

The opposition blames their poor performance on voter suppression, with approximately 95 000 people in the Khomas region reportedly not able to vote.

The country's most populous region had a shortage of ballot papers and was provided only one polling station for extended voting, with only 4 900 people able to cast their votes.

Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Teresia Hamurenge this week said it's not only Zanu-PF that may have interfered with Namibia's elections.

"Too many parties were actually involved, including the Namibian governing party, that was busy printing voter's cards while the owners were not even present," she said.

United Democratic Front parliamentarian Dudu Murorua blamed the election chaos on the Electoral Commission of Namibia not being prepared for the elections.

Murorua says the two-day extension was illegal, as the Electoral Act provides for an extension to be determined before the election date.

Namibia's elections, for which 1.4 million people registered to vote, were marred by a shortage of ballot papers and overheating electronic tablets, leaving citizens standing in queues for hours unable to vote.

Republican Party president Henk Mudge says he wouldn't be surprised if Zanu-PF was involved as Swapo knew it would not win if the elections were free and fair.

"Swapo is fighting for its life.

They did not have enough support to win the elections, so they would do anything illegally to win the election."

Zanu-PF secretary general Obert Mpofu told The Namibian on Tuesday it is "primitive thinking" to suggest his party had a hand in Namibia's elections.

"Zanu-PF doesn't conduct elections in Namibia," he said.

Zanu-PF director of information and publicity Farai Marapira said in a video clip posted on social media on Wednesday that Zanu-PF stands against imperialism.

"It's not about Zanu-PF, it's about the African people rediscovering themselves, African people redefining themselves outside of the colonial context."

Former prime minister Nahas Angula yesterday said he doesn't think Zanu-PF had anything to do with Namibia's elections.

"They are being scapegoated for the failure of our own people," he said.

Swanu of Namibia president Evilastus Kaaronda this week warned that unsubstantiated allegations may fuel instability.

Over the years, Swapo has firmly established its alliance with Zanu-PF, despite ongoing concerns regarding severe human rights violations.

Nine years ago, N$247 million was stolen from Namibia's SME Bank by individuals linked to Zanu-PF.

The individuals included former president Robert Mugabe's personal banker and pilot.

In September, The Namibian revealed that Mnangagwa's son contributed funds to Swapo as part of a larger N$2.5 million donation made by four Zimbabweans.

About two weeks ago, former Botswana president Ian Khama said the Southern Africa Development Community should expel and sanction Zimbabwe if it is found to have interfered in regional elections.

Khama is one of the leading voices against Zanu-PF's alleged tactics of meddling in neighbouring countries' affairs.