Kenyan Officers in Haiti Mission Have Not Resigned - MSS

Nairobi — The Multinational Security Support (MSS) has dismissed claims that members of the MSS Kenyan Contingent are considering resignation due to delayed payment of allowances.

MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge called the allegations "inaccurate and malicious," adding that the source of the claims had not contacted the agency for clarification.

"All MSS personnel have received their salaries, including monthly allowances, and no MSS personnel have tendered their resignation as alleged," Otunge stated.

The claims suggested that nearly 20 Kenyan police officers serving in Haiti as part of a United Nations-backed anti-gang force had submitted resignation letters due to delayed payments.

The report further claimed that the officers had received no response to their letters and continued their service without resigning, though the officers remain anonymous.

Otunge emphasized that the officers remain fully committed to supporting the Haitian National Police in their mission.

"The officers continue to demonstrate dedication in their mission to restore peace in Haiti," he said.

Commander Otunge also urged media outlets and stakeholders to seek direct clarification from the agency before publishing such claims.

"Our doors remain open for transparent communication," he added.

The MSS mission, authorized by the United Nations Security Council in October 2023, aims to assist Haiti in restoring law and order amid escalating gang violence.

As of October 2024, the violence has displaced over 700,000 people in Haiti.