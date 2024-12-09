Uganda: Gen Katumba Hails Local Assembly of Trucks As Double Q Launches New Sinotruk Models

The Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala has applauded Double Q Uganda , the distributors of Sinotruk vehicles in Uganda for starting local assembly of trucks.

Speaking during the launch of the newest Sinotruk models on the Ugandan market at Double Q headquarters in Busega, Kampala, Gen Katumba said the assembly of these trucks in Uganda is a significant milestone in the country's efforts to promote local talent and support the growth of the manufacturing sector.

"The local assembly of trucks will not only create jobs and stimulate economic growth but also an opportunity for Ugandans to acquire high quality vehicles that are tailored to our local conditions," the minister said.

He also applauded the company for the "wise vision" to invest in Uganda.

"I am confident that their investment will pay off and that Sinotruk will become a household name in Uganda. I am particularly pleased to learn that these vehicles have been specifically tailored for Uganda's terrain , featuring reduced emissions and advanced safety features which aligns with our national sustainability goals."

The Works and Transport Minister emphasized that road safety is very important, and urged the company to develop a culture of training drivers in safe driving and introducing them to new vehicle technologies.

The new vehicles

During the function, Double Q unveiled the latest additions to the Sinotruk family including the Howo Max Tractor Truck 6x4, Howo NX 10x4 Cargo Truck with Germany Technology,and the Howo M7 Light Truck.

According to Tang Wenjun, Sinotruk's Africa Division Country Manager, all the three vehicles boast of cutting-edge technology, impressive power, and unparalleled comfort.

"Today we are not just launching a new truck range into the Ugandan Market but also a unique,ingenious set of solutions in the form of trucks that will be able to deliver, our focus is to give our customers the necessary tools for achieving profitability in there various businesses," Wenjun said.

"There is a tremendous amount of development work by our engineers behind this introduction. The most noticeable features are of course the new cabs, but the real innovation is that we are now introducing new technologies, services and insights that will help our customers gain an overview of both their costs and revenues. Our goal is for our customers to be able to achieve sustainable profitability, regardless of assignment type or the conditions in which they work."

Bruce Lin, the Managing Director of Double Q Uganda said the new models will be a gamechanger in the market.

"Sinotruk's commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our customers with the best products and services."

Richard Musani Head of Marketing Double Q said the new generation vehicles are meant to satisfy customers' diverse needs.

"At Double Q, we understand that our customers' needs are unique and diverse. That's why we have

curated these three models to cater to different industries and applications. From construction to logistics, agriculture to mining, we have a Sinotruk model that is tailored to meet your specific needs," Musani said.