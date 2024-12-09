South Africa: DA Rejects Attempts to Fire Minister Gwarube

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) rejects any attempt by a faction of the ANC to influence the president to fire Minister Siviwe Gwarube, or any other DA minister, for doing their jobs. Doing so would signal an end to the Government of National Unity (GNU).

This amid misinformation around the consultation process which has been taking place since the president signed the BELA Act into law nearly 3 months ago, withholding clauses 4 and 5, to allow for further consultation from concerned parties. These consultations are ongoing through the clearing house mechanism within the GNU.

During this time, the minister has met with members from Solidarity, and the Presidency, at NEDLAC after a dispute was lodged by the Union. This process is entirely separate from the consultation process, and conflating the two is misleading, and factually incorrect. This was a mandatory process, in terms of the law, to prevent strike action arising out of the dispute. The outcome of this engagement was a settlement, signed by the Minister of Basic Education , the Presidency, and the Union.

The fact that the Presidency has now distanced itself from this legislated process, which they were party to, is as disgraceful, as it is confusing.

As leader of the DA I would like to make this point loud and clear. We support the process followed by the minister, as she was fulfilling her legally obligated responsibilities, and respect the outcome of the negotiations at NEDLAC.

We have been clear since the outset. We are in Government to bring about positive change, including inclusive economic growth, and jobs, and at all times we are guided by the rule of law, and the Constitution of South Africa. Anything to the contrary will not be tolerated.