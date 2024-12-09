Zimbabwe/Zambia: Zambia Beat Old Foes Zimbabwe in CAF Under-17 Qualifier

Zambia took a big step towards the semifinals of the TotalEnergies CAF Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations | COSAFA Qualifier when they beat old foes Zimbabwe 5-1 in an entertaining Group B clash in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Abel Nyirongo scored a hat-trick to shoot to the top of the tournament scorers list, while Mapalo Simute got his third of the competition and Nkotami Chimwemwe scored a late fifth as the Zambia's took their tally of goals to 13 in two matches and underline their quality.

Zimbabwe had equalised at 1-1 through the excellent Valentine Macheka, but they could not contain the tall figure of Nyirongo and he grabbed his treble.

Namibia edged Eswatini 2-1 in the other game in the pool as Brayton Paulse and Stephen Kamulu were on target. Aviwe Dlamini got what proved the consolation goal for Eswatini.

Zambia head the pool with six points, while Zimbabwe and Namibia have three each.

Botswana triumphed 2-0 over Mauritius to get their first win, while South Africa beat Comoros 3-0 at the University of Johannesburg's AW Muller Stadium

Having won two games, South Africa lead Group C with six points while Botswana are second with three after a win and a loss.

Mauritius and Comoros have collected one point each and the former conceded two goals while the latter conceded three in their second games.

Offensively, Botswana's central defenders, Baisana Mozila and Phenyo Lekgetho, played vertical and diagonal passes behind the compact but disorganized Mauritius defence to exploit the space they left between them and the goalkeeper.

Agile attacking midfielder, Tliso Moshaoa, gave Mauritius defenders a torrid time with his dribbling skills. In the 18th minute, he provided a brilliantly-weighted line-breaking pass to KgosiTshidi who netted the first goal for Botswana from inside the penalty area.

Mauritius tried to progress play up the pitch through the midfield where Jean Vieille, Emanuel Annehel Anna and Aaron Leong operated but they lost possession cheaply and constantly put the back four under unnecessary pressure because they had to defend facing their own goalposts.

They kept losing possession needlessly but Botswana did not capitalize on this as they also released the ball erratically after winning it. Mauritius striker, Julian Rabaye made good off the ball runs and his teammates tried to locate him with long passes but he was outnumbered so he was not impactful.

Botswana piled pressure on Mauritius although indecisiveness in the penalty area let them down. However, in the 90th minute, Kgosi Tshidi completed his brace to seal a victory for Botswana.

Meanwhile, in the second game, South Africa took the lead in the fifth minute against Comoros when Selwyn Stevens pounced on a loose ball after Comoros goalkeeper spilled it. South Africa back four and holding midfielder Kamohelo Maraletse circulated the ball from one side to another in order to lure Comoros to press so that they could find spaces to exploit because they were defending too deep in their half.

Comoros mainly counter-attacked where striker Yazid Abdou Chakour was the focal point but he found it hard to beat the South African two central defenders as they simply guided him into wide spaces or dispossessed him.

Maraletse scored the second goal for South Africa from a Stevens' cutback in the 63rd minute. In the 86th minute, Omphemetse Sekgoto scored the third goal for South Africa.

All games at the competition will be streamed live on FIFA+, and you can follow the action from this dedicated tournament page.

Mozambique defeated Eswatini 2-1 in the opening match of day four of the 2024 COSAFA Under-17 Girls Championships to remain in second place in Group A and gave themselves a chance at qualifying for the knockout phase.

Siphesihle Maseko opened the scoring for Eswatini just after 20 minutes at UJ AW Muller Stadium, however her side couldn't protect their lead as Fatima Houana equalised a few minutes later to give her side a breather at halftime.

It took 10 minutes for the Mozambicans to take the lead for the first time through Teresa Gogolo with her third goal of the tournament. They are now equal on six points with Lesotho in first spot, both from two matches, followed by Eswatini and Comoros at the bottom, both with no points.

Mozamboque and Lesotho meet on Sunday at 14h00 in a winner-takes-all contest for top spot, but a draw will be enough to see Lesotho top the pool and adavance to the semifinals.

Mozamboque will then hope to be the best second-placed side across the three group and also advance.

There were two games in Group B, in the first one Madagascar saw off Malawi 4-2 to also give themselves a better chance to get to the next round.

Faluna Umali scored a brace, a goal in each half, however that wasn't enough as Volana Andrianarison scored a hat-trick for the Malagasy, a first half brace accompanied by one goal in the second stanza.

Angele Odlicia added the fourth goal her second of the tournament to see her side in second place in the pool with six points.

Meanwhile, hosts South Africa defeated Namibia 5-0 in their second Group B game also played in Soweto.

Okuhle Sithole opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes, Kwezi Khoza doubled the lead just before the half hour mark while Katlego Mohale scored a stunner four minutes later to give Bantwana a 3-0 lead at the break.

Nishaat Levy scored a second half brace to give South Africa their second victory in the tournament and shot at making the semi-finals as they sit behind Madagascar who they face in the last group game, both on six points.

Day five will see match day two for Group C with Botswana and Mauritius opening proceedings at 9h00 in Soweto followed by the Zambezi derby between Zambia and Zimbabwe at 11h00 in Auckland Park.

Group A deciders will open with Comoros against Eswatini in Soweto at 11h00 and then the battle for top spot between Mozambique and Lesotho.

TOTALENERGIES U-17 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS 2025 | COSAFA QUALIFIER STATISTICS

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Group B - UJ Soweto Stadium

Namibia 2 (Paulse 39', Kamulu 90') Eswatini 1 (A. Dlamini 60')

Zambia 5 (Simute 8', Nyirongo 79', 85', 88', Chimwemwe 90') Zimbabwe 1 (Macheka 32')

Group C - UJ AW Muller Stadium

Botswana 2 (Tshidi 18', 90') Mauritius 0

South Africa 3 (Stevens 6', Maraletse 63', Sekgoto 87') Comoros 0

SUNDAY'S FIXTURES

Group B - UJ Soweto Stadium

Malawi vs Lesotho (KO 15h00; 13h00 GMT)

Group B - AW Muller Stadium

Mozambique vs Angola (KO 15h00; 13h00 GMT)

GROUP STANDINGS

GROUP A P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Angola 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4

Mozambique 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4

Malawi 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2

Lesotho 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0

GROUP B P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Zambia 2 2 0 0 13 1 11 6

Zimbabwe 2 1 0 1 6 6 1 3

Namibia 2 1 0 1 2 9 -7 3

Eswatini 2 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0

GROUP C P W D L GF GA GD PTS

South Africa 2 2 0 0 7 0 7 6

Botswana 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3

Mauritius 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1

Comoros 2 0 1 1 0 3 -3 1

TOURNAMENT STATS

Matches Played: 12

Goals scored: 40

Biggest victory: Zambia 8 Namibia 0 (Group B, December 5)

Most goals in a game: 8 - Zambia 8 Namibia 0 (Group B, December 5)

GOALSCORERS

4 goals - Abel Nyirongo (Zambia)

3 - Gabriel Phiri (Zambia), El Shaddai Sadomba (Zimbabwe), Mapalo Simute (Zambia)

2 - Valentine Macheka (Zimbabwe), Kamohelo Maraletse (South Africa), Selwyn Stevens (South Africa), Kgosi Tshidi (Botswana)

1 - Neo Bohloko (South Africa), Tadiwa Chakuchichi (Zimbabwe), Nkotami Chimwemwe (Zambia), Clifford Chisale (Malawi), Aviwe Dlamini (Eswatini), Menzi Dlamini (Eswatini), Eliseu Francisco (Angola), Jonathan Kalimina (Zambia), Stephen Kamulu (Namibia), Killo Lino (Mozambique), Densel Liyun (Angola), James Lumbe (Malawi), Paulo Luvumbo (Angola), Rethabile Nqoko (Lesotho), Brayton Paulse (Namibia), Omphemetse Sekgoto (South Africa), Levonor Timbe (Mozambique), Emile Witbooi (South Africa)

Own goal - Milko Solunga (Namibia)

2024 GIRLS UNDER-17 COSAFA CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Group A - UJ AW Muller Stadium

Mozambique 2 (Hosana 27', Gogolo 55') Eswatini 1 (Maseko 23')

Group B - UJ B Soweto Stadium

Malawi 2 (Umali 10', 79') Madagascar 4 (Volana 15', 38', 90', Angele 35')

South Africa 5 (Sithole 9', Khoza 29', Mohale 32', Levy 64', 87') Namibia 0

SUNDAY'S FIXTURES

Group C - UJ Soweto Stadium

Botswana vs Mauritius (KO 09h00; 07h00 GMT)

Group C - AW Muller Stadium

Zambia vs Zimbabwe (KO 11h00; 09h00 GMT)

Group A - UJ B Soweto Stadium

Comoros vs Eswatini (KO 11h00; 09h00 GMT)

Group A - UJ B Soweto Stadium

Mozambique vs Lesotho (KO 14h00; 12h00 GMT)

GROUP STANDINGS

GROUP A P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Lesotho 2 2 0 0 16 0 16 6

Mozambique 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6

Eswatini 2 0 0 2 1 8 -7 0

Comoros 2 0 0 2 0 15 -15 0

GROUP B P W D L GF GA GD PTS

South Africa 2 2 0 0 9 1 8 6

Madagascar 2 2 0 0 9 2 7 6

Malawi 2 0 0 2 3 8 -5 0

Namibia 2 0 0 2 0 10 -10 0

GROUP C P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Zambia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3

Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3

Mauritius 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Botswana 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

TOURNAMENT STATS

Matches Played: 10

Goals scored: 51

Biggest victory: Comoros 0 Lestoho 10 (Group A, December 6)

Most goals in a game: 10 - Comoros 0 Lestoho 10 (Group A, December 6)

GOALSCORERS

7 goals - Ntsamaeng Tholo (Lesotho)

3 - Leonay Kock (South Africa), Volana (Madagascar)

2 - Angele (Madagascar), Teresa Gogolo (Mozambique), Nishaat Levy (South Africa), Tebello Lesala (Lesotho), Boiketlo Molise (Lesotho), Itumeleng Phiri (Lesotho), Faluna Umali (Malawi)

1 - Ana Armando (Mozambique), Mercy Chipasula (Zambia), Marie Clair (Mauritius), Judite Cumbi (Mozambique), Jiscaniah (Madagascar), Teresa Gogolo (Mozambique), Fatima Houana (Mozambique), Khwezi Khoza (South Africa), Chedza Khumalo (Zimbabwe), Fatima Lali (Malawi), Louisa (Madagascar), Katlego Mohale (South Africa), Katlego Malebana (South Africa), Lekenyane Mampona (Lesotho), Sphesihle Maseko (Eswatini), Thato Molete (Lesotho), Asimenye Mwanyongo (Malawi), Esther Ngabwe (Zambia), Anna Njere (Zimbabwe), Natasha Nkaka (Zambia), Oliva (Madagascar), Okuhle Sithole (South Africa), Nteboheleng Sooane (Lesotho), Victoria Tennyson (Mozambique), Vola (Madagascar)

La Zambie, l'Afrique du Sud et Madagascar au sommet

L'Afrique du Sud et la Zambie ont été les grand animateurs dans la Totalenergies U-17 Africa Cup Of Nations 2025 | Cosafa Qualifier. Les deux nations ont remporté leur match respectif contre les Comores (3-0) et contre le Zimbabwe (4-1). Ils ont déjà un pied en demi-finale. C'est aussi le cas de la séduisante équipe de Madagascar dans la 2024 Girls Under-17 Cosafa Championship. Les Malgaches ont maitrisé le Malawi (4-2) et ont leur destin en main.

On s'attendait à un choc entre la Zambie et le Zimbabwe. Mais finalement, l'explication a tourné court pour les Zimbabwéens. Ils ont été dépassés par les attaques incessantes des Zambiens et surtout de Nyirongo qui a inscrit un triplé dans le dernier quart d'heure. L'Afrique du Sud a aussi profité de son deuxième match de groupe pour gagner tout en consolidant sa position de leader au tableau. Les Sud-Africains ont par ailleurs éliminés les Comoriens.

On s'est une nouvelle fois régalé dans le tournoi féminin où Madagascar a notamment crée la surprise l'emportant contre le Malawi, renversant au passage, une situation qui était loin d'être à son avantage. Les Malgaches se sont imposées 4-2 pour prendre la tête du groupe B. Elles ont concédé le premier but après l'ouverture du score d'Umali (10e). Mais Volona a pris ses responsabilités pour inscrire un triplé (15e, 38e et 90e). Odilicia avait entretemps marqué pour Madagascar (35e) alors que le second but d'Umali (79e) n'a servi à rien. Son équipe est déjà éliminée après un second revers de rang.

Même destin pour la Namibie qui n'a pu opposer de résistance à l'Afrique du Sud. Les Sud-Africaines ont pu compter sur Angelar, Khoza, Mohale et Levy pour passer à six points. Elles auront un match difficile à négocier contre Madagascar pour le dernier match de groupe.

Dans le groupe A, le Mozambique a maintenu ses espoirs de passer au prochain tour en s'imposant 2-1 contre l'Eswatini. C'était pourtant mal engagé car ce sont les Eswatiniennes qui ont trouvé le cadre à la 23eminute. Mais Bento (27e) et Gogolo (55e) ont vite remis les pendules à l'heure.

Dernier match du groupe A ce dimanche avec notamment ce choc entre le Mozambique et l'Angola. Les deux formations comptent chacune quatre unités au compteur après une victoire et une défaite. Ils ne peuvent pas se permettre le moindre écart au risque de voir le Malawi profiter de la situation. En effet, les Malawites ne sont pas encore éliminés. Ils ont même leur destin en main. Ils sont dans l'obligation de l'emporter contre le Lesotho qui est déjà éliminé de la compétition.

Il y aura quatre rencontres au programme dans le tableau féminin, soit autant de suspense. En effet, pour certaines formations, cette deuxième sortie pourrait simplement signifier une élimination en cas de nouveau revers. On sait que dans le groupe A, l'Eswatini et les Comores sont déjà éliminés. Le Lesotho, en tête de ce groupe avec six points, a besoin d'un nul pour passer alors que pour son adversaire, en l'occurrence le Mozambique, seul une victoire pourrait lui permettre d'entretenir l'espoir de passer ce tour.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe Zambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dans le groupe C, Il y aura un choc entre la Zambie et le Zimbabwe. Les deux pays comptent chacun trois points. Ils peuvent valider leur billet pour la demi-finale en cas de succès. Le Botswana et Maurice sont, eux, dans l'obligation de se racheter après leur défaite inaugurale.

Moçambique vence ao apagar das luzes e Lesotho "afunda" Comores

A África do Sul e a Zâmbia foram os grandes destaques na Totalenergies U-17 Africa Cup Of Nations 2025 | Cosafa Qualifier. Ambas as nações venceram seus jogos contra as Comores (3-0) e o Zimbábue (4-1), respectivamente. Elas já têm um pé nas semifinais. O mesmo se aplica à impressionante equipe de Madagáscar no Campeonato Cosafa 2024 de Meninas Sub-17. Os malgaxes dominaram o Malawi (4-2) e têm seu destino nas mãos.

Esperava-se um confronto entre Zâmbia e Zimbábwe. No entanto, a explicação acabou sendo curta para os zimbabueanos. Eles foram superados pelos ataques incessantes dos zambianos, especialmente de Nyirongo, que marcou três gols nos últimos 15 minutos. A África do Sul também aproveitou seu segundo jogo de grupo para vencer e consolidar sua posição de líder na tabela. Os sul-africanos também eliminaram os Comorianos.

Mais uma vez, o torneio feminino nos proporcionou momentos emocionantes, com Madagáscar surpreendendo ao vencer o Malawi e revertendo uma situação desfavorável. As malgaxes venceram por 4-2 e assumiram a liderança do Grupo B. Elas sofreram um gol inicial após o primeiro gol de Umali (10º minuto), mas Volona marcou um hat-trick (15º, 38º e 90º minutos). Odilicia marcou para Madagáscar (35º minuto) enquanto o segundo gol de Umali (79º minuto) não foi suficiente. Sua equipe já está eliminada após a segunda derrota consecutiva.

O mesmo destino aguarda a Namíbia, que não conseguiu resistir à África do Sul. As sul-africanas contaram com Angelar, Khoza, Mohale e Levy para alcançar seis pontos. Elas terão um jogo difícil contra Madagáscar no último jogo do grupo.

No Grupo A, Moçambique manteve vivas suas esperanças de avançar para a próxima fase ao vencer por 2-1 contra Essuatini. Apesar de um começo difícil, com Essuatini marcando aos 23 minutos, Bento (27º minuto) e Gogolo (55º minuto) rapidamente igualaram o marcador.

O último jogo do Grupo A será neste domingo, com destaque para o confronto entre Moçambique e Angola. Ambas as equipes têm quatro pontos cada após uma vitória e uma derrota. Elas não podem cometer erros, senão o Malawi pode se beneficiar. Os malauianas ainda não estão eliminados e têm seu destino nas mãos. Eles precisam vencer Lesoto, que já está eliminado da competição.

Haverá quatro jogos no programa feminino, com muito suspense. Para algumas equipes, esta segunda rodada pode significar a eliminação em caso de outra derrota. No Grupo A, Eswatinie Comores já estão eliminados. Lesotho, líder do grupo com seis pontos, precisa de um empate para avançar, enquanto para seu adversário, Moçambique, apenas uma vitória pode manter viva a esperança de avançar.

No Grupo C, teremos um confronto entre Zâmbia e Zimbábue. Ambos os países têm três pontos cada. Eles podem garantir sua vaga na semifinal com uma vitória. Botswana e Maurícia, por sua vez, precisam se redimir após suas derrotas iniciais.