Somalia: Somali MP Suspended for Assault On Police Officer in Parliament

Mogadishu, Somalia — The leadership of the House of People in Somalia's Federal Parliament has suspended MP Hassan Abdi for two consecutive months following an assault on a police officer within the parliament hall on November 27, 2024.

Abdi was accused of physically attacking an officer during a heated session, leading to immediate action by parliamentary authorities. The incident reportedly arose amid debates over a contentious legislative bill, escalating tensions within the chamber.

In response to the disruption, the Speaker of the House issued a two-month suspension for Abdi, effective immediately, barring him from participating in parliamentary activities until February 27, 2025.

Furthermore, several other MPs were implicated in the chaos. They were fined varying amounts for their roles in disrupting the parliamentary quorum, which is necessary for the legal conduct of legislative business. The fines serve as a warning to maintain decorum and respect for parliamentary procedures.

The parliament's disciplinary committee is set to review this and similar incidents to recommend further measures to prevent future disruptions. This incident has sparked a broader discussion on parliamentary conduct and the enforcement of discipline among elected officials.

The Somali political landscape has often been marked by such incidents, reflecting deeper issues of governance and stability in the nation. Critics argue that such behaviors undermine the democratic process and call for reforms to ensure a more orderly legislative environment.