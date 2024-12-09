Rwanda: Gender Minister Urges Kigali Residents to Report GBV Cases

The Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Consolee Uwimana, urged residents of Kigali, who participated in the bi-monthly Kigali Car Free Day mass sports, on Sunday, December 8, to fight against and report gender-based violence (GBV).

The sports activity coincided wth the 14th day of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign. It aimed to spread the message that everyone has a role in building a violence-free community, while also promoting healthy lifestyles through sports.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's multi-faceted approach to combat GBV

Minister Uwimana, noted the importance of sports in bringing people together, adding that families should make time for joint sports activities to strengthen their bond and support physical well-being.

ALSO READ: Officials root for positive parenting to tackle GBV in families

Uwimana urged families to foster unity, peace, and open communication to prevent any abuse. She also emphasised the need to report cases of violence. Victims of GBV should seek help to ensure that interventions are made timely.

Failing to report abuse, the minister said, can lead to trauma or even suicide. Reporting abuse is a crucial step in addressing and preventing it. She called on everyone to actively participate in building a safe and violence-free society.