Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets UN Resident Representative in Sudan

8 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ali Youssef met on Sunday with the UN Resident Representative in Sudan, Ms. Clementine Salami.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the Government of Sudan and the United Nations in the humanitarian and development fields.

The Minister expressed his contentment in the level of cooperation and coordination between the Sudanese institutions working in the humanitarian field and the activities undertaken by the specialized organizations and agencies of the United Nations.

For her part, the UN Resident Representative expressed her gratitude to the Minister and the Government of Sudan for the assistance extended to her and the cooperation with her to perform her duties.

She expressed her great satisfaction with the facilities provided by the competent authorities to make the recent visit of the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs a success.

Ms. Salami also referred to the ongoing preparations for the visit of the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, to Sudan during this month to continue consultations with the Government of Sudan.

