South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa Commends Algeria's Role At UN Security Council

Algiers — The president of the South-African Republic, Cyril Ramaphosa, praised Friday, in Algiers, the role of Algeria at the United Nations Security Council, reiterating his country's call for a UN reform to make it more representative."

In a speech he delivered at an extraordinary session gathering the two houses of Parliament at the Palace of Nations in Algiers, President Ramaphosa said his country "reiterates its call for reform of the UN Security Council to make it more representative," commending "Algeria's honourable positions."

"We must work together to reform the global financial system so that it serves the interests of all countries and peoples," he said in this respect.

The South-African president stressed "the need to support the weakest and the marginalised in every region of the world and help civilians, in wars and conflicts, to find lasting solutions to their problems and unify Africa."

"This is a project aimed at achieving sustainable development and a prosperous economy, through closer cooperation between Algeria and South Africa and cooperation between the Parliaments of the two countries," he said.

After expressing his delight at being in Algeria and to deliver a speech at the Algerian Parliament, as part of his state visit, at the invitation of his brother, the president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President Ramaphosa said the two countries "have strong brotherly relations."

"Despite the distance that separates our two countries, I feel at home here."

The visit came to "strengthen the brotherly relations between the two countries," he said, adding that Algeria has a long experience and "we have a lot to learn from it."

Ramaphosa, he spoke at length about the phenomenon of colonialism, from which many African countries have suffered in the past, recalling that both of Algeria and South Africa have suffered the ravages of colonialism, oppression and expropriation of land, and both countries had a long history of struggle against colonialism.

The two countries "have faced the same challenges in the past," he said, extending South Africa's "thanks to Algeria for its support in its struggle against apartheid."

After praising Algeria for honouring its pledge to support the liberation of African peoples, mainly by training "freedom fighters" in South Africa, Ramaphosa recalled that the African National Congress "was the first liberation movement to create its international office in Algiers."

The people of South Africa "are today free and Algeria has contributed to its liberation," he stressed, adding that Algeria "is the first country the Leader Nelson Mandela had visited after being released from.

"He had said then: 'Algeria has made me a man'," the president of South Africa recalled.

The relationship between Algeria and South Africa "will never weaken, because their history is deep-rooted and their future is promising."

The two countries "aim to strengthen their trade and investment relations," President Ramaphosa said, welcoming the holding of the 7th session of the bilateral High Cooperation Commission between the two countries and the Business Forum.

He ensured that they will be "used to foster cooperation in the fields of green hydrogen, renewable energy, aviation and infrastructures."

He also insisted on "the need for African countries to exploit their own natural resources, and not leave them in the hands of colonial powers," to "enable African companies to develop, prosper and create jobs."

Algeria and South Africa "share the same values, the same activist path and a shared vision for the African Union and the construction of the African continent as dreamt of by our forefathers."

The South-African leader emphasized the determination of both countries to "continue to uphold the democratic values."

He cited in this respect the latest polls in his country and the presidential election in Algeria, held on September 7, which, according to him, reflected "the commitment of the two countries to democratic values and the respect of the choice of the people."

"During its presidency of the G20, South Africa committed to work for Africa's development, and we want Algeria and the African states to join it. I also invite President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to take part in the G20 Summit in 2025 to continue to work together," President Ramaphosa said.

=Algeria-South Africa: Firm stance in favour of Palestinian, Saharawi causes=

In addition, the South-African leader said his country and Algeria have a "firm stance" in favour of the Sahrawi and the Palestinian peoples, stressing the need for the Zionist entity-led war to "end now."

Algeria and South Africa "know what it is like to be under the colonial yoke," hence "their firm position in support of the Palestinian people," he said, adding that the Zionist occupation war against the Gaza Strip "must end" and "we want it to end now."

Recalling that his country had brought an action before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the Zionist occupation, President Ramaphosa said the Zionist entity "commits genocide against civilians in the Gaza Strip," adding that "killing women, children and defenceless people, bombing homes, schools and hospitals and preventing access to humanitarian aid is a disgrace."

" We cannot tolerate its violations, and it is our responsibility to put an end to this genocide," he said.

" This is what motivated South Africa, which lies thousands of kilometres from Palestine, to refer the matter to the International Court of Justice, and we are determined to support the Palestinian people, who need it so badly."

"We did it because Nelson Mandela told us that our freedom would not be complete until the Palestinians enjoy their full freedom and their right to self-determination," he explained.

Regarding the Sahrawi cause, President Ramaphosa said Algeria and South Africa were determined to support Western Sahara's right to self-determination, welcoming Algeria's support for the struggle of these people.

The president of South-Africa reminded the international community of its responsibility towards the Saharawi people, urging it to "respect international law and the United Nations Charter."

He stressed "the imperative of building a new world order based on law and justice."