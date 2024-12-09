Rwanda: Govt Scales Up Advanced Healthcare Training to Meet Growing Demand

The Ministry of Health is finalising the accreditation of new medical specialty training programs, aiming to enhance advanced healthcare capacity in Rwanda.

The programs include advanced degrees such as a Masters in Midwifery and Anesthesia, a PhD in Anatomy. These courses are expected to receive approval from the Higher Education Council (HEC) soon, enabling local universities to begin official enrollment.

Dr. Menelas Nkeshimana, Head of the Health Workforce Development Department at the Ministry of Health, highlighted the country's ongoing efforts to ensure an optimal density and equitable distribution of healthcare workers.

"We are prioritising specialties that align with Rwanda's disease landscape and increasing demand for advanced medical care locally and internationally," Nkeshimana said.

Expanding Medical Specialties

A wide range of medical specialties is nearing final accreditation. These include adult pulmonology, rheumatology, geriatrics, infectious diseases, tropical medicine, critical care, reproductive endocrinology, colorectal surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, oral maxillofacial surgery, neuroradiology, pediatric hemato-oncology, cardiac anesthesiology, and sports and exercise medicine, among others.

Nkeshimana noted that as of August 2024, Rwanda had 2,163 fully licensed medical doctors, including 1,376 general practitioners and dental surgeons, 718 specialists, and 46 sub-specialists.

Additionally, there were 15,271 registered nurses for a population of over 13 million (NISR Census, 2022).

The Ministry aims to achieve a doctor-to-population ratio of 1:7,000 and a nurse-to-population ratio of 1:1,128, addressing current gaps in the healthcare workforce.

Efforts to expand access to medical education are bearing fruit, with institutions like Kibogora Polytechnic in Nyamasheke, the University of Gitwe School of Medicine, Mount Kigali University, and Ruli Higher Institute of Health offering new opportunities for training.

Cyprien Habimana, a nurse at Nyarusiza Health Center in Nyamagabe praised these developments, recalling how he had to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo for training in 2015.

"Now, people can study at institutions closer to home, significantly reducing barriers to education," he said.

Accreditation Standards

HEC mandates that universities and specialised institutes seeking accreditation must meet international standards, align with the National Qualifications Framework for Higher Education, and adhere to a strict Code of Practice.

Dr. Rose Mukankomeje, Director General of HEC, emphasised the rigorous process. "We diligently evaluate accreditation applications, and many programs are in the final stages. We are optimistic that these institutes are ready to enroll students," she said.

To address challenges in planning and monitoring medical training, the Ministry of Health is collaborating with the Digital Office to transition teaching plans to a fully digital system.

This initiative will include a mobile-friendly portal for lecturers and a dashboard accessible to stakeholders, streamlining schedules and enhancing efficiency.

While demand for training slots exceeds current capacity, the Ministry is managing enrollment within existing limits and plans to expand as new programs are accredited.