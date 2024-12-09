South Africa: 13 Killed in Free State Crashes - South African News Briefs - December 09, 2024

13 Killed in Free State Crashes as Authorities Investigate Causes

Thirteen people have lost their lives in two horrific crashes in the Free State, reports EWN. The first accident occurred on the N1, south of Koppies near Kroonstad, where a taxi collided with a truck, leaving 10 people dead. The truck driver and one taxi passenger survived and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. In a separate incident, three people, including a nine-year-old child, lost their lives when two bakkies collided on the R30 between Allanridge and Odendaalsrus. The causes of both accidents remain under investigation by authorities.

Police Presence to Continue at Stilfontein Shafts

Police in the North West are maintaining a presence at abandoned mine shafts in Stilfontein, following the re-emergence of 1,420 illegal miners, reports SABC News. North West police spokesperson Adéle Myburgh said that eight bodies were recovered at Buffelsfontein's number 11 shaft, while six miners surfaced at Margaret Shaft, all identified as Mozambican nationals. Myburgh said that the resurgence follows Operation Val' Umgodi, which cut off food and water supplies to force illegal miners to come out. Meanwhile, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) has criticized the government for failing to address the root causes of illegal mining. In Mpumalanga, some rescued miners allege they were victims of human trafficking, adding a disturbing layer to the crisis.

Home Affairs Launches E-Recruitment Platform

The Department of Home Affairs has taken a significant step in its digital transformation by launching a new e-recruitment platform, reports EWN. Minister Leon Schreiber said that the system allows job seekers to apply online, eliminating paperwork and reducing opportunities for fraud. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to digitize key functions such as the national population register, which supports services like social grants, tax collection, and immigration management. By incorporating automation and biometrics, the department aims to enhance security, accessibility, and efficiency, potentially saving billions in fraud prevention. The e-recruitment platform, now operational, offers a glimpse into the future of a fully digitized Home Affairs.

