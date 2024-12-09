Zimbabwe: Harare Records Cholera Case

Harare has recorded a cholera case at an irregular settlement, with the city council urging residents to help in keeping the disease under control.

Harare City spokesperson Mr Stanley Gama said council was working to contain the case, which resulted from local contamination since the patient had no travel history.

He said the patient was a 29-year-old man who uses water from a "nearby stream".

"A cholera case has been detected at an irregular settlement near Long Cheng Plaza. A 29-year-old man who stays alone and uses water from a nearby stream is the patient.

"The source of the cholera is most likely a local one since there is no history of travel by the patient," Mr Gama said.

Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume told The Herald that the city administrators are taking decisive action to prevent a surge in cholera cases.

"The city is implementing robust measures to prevent a surge in cases, prioritising public health and safety. Currently, we are in the process of moving all squatters, with the help of the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Ministry, to secure areas where they can stay in the meantime," said Mafume.

The Government is on a drive to create regular settlements with facilities like clean water and roads to minimise the risk of such diseases and infections within the country.

It has also implemented initiatives including addressing issues of water and sanitation and health education within communities.

As Harare manages the cholera case, Kariba last month recorded one death.

