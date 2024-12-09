Zimbabwe: Shasha Dazzles At Coca-Cola Unplugged

Zimbabwean Amapiano queen, ShaSha, who is now based in South Africa, delivered a scintillating performance at the Coca-Cola Unplugged x Food Festival grand finale over the weekend.

The talented songbird was one of the star attractions at the event, showcasing her best work on home soil and captivating fans with hits like, "Woza", "Tender Love", and "Ungowami".

The festival was a sensory delight, blending music, food, and drinks as fans celebrated the diversity and unity of Zimbabwean culture. The Unplugged series has become one of the most sought-after upscale events, drawing a lively crowd to the First Capital Bank Sports Club in Harare.

"My people, you are a good vibe! It's been a while, and I am excited to be back home," said ShaSha.

She treated fans to her signature dance moves, reminding everyone why she earned the title of, "Amapiano Queen."

The audience responded with enthusiasm, singing along and dancing to her super melodies. Alongside ShaSha were other talented artists, including Zimdancehall sensation, Nutty O, hip-hop star Saintfloew, and skilled percussionist, Wowrae. Nutty O, who is no stranger to the Unplugged stage, brought high energy and charisma, captivating the audience with his lively performance.

He performed, 'Chahwiriri', a collaborative effort with Freeman and Master H, which has become a trending sensation, particularly on TikTok. The crowd erupted in cheers, joining in the sing-along, demonstrating the song's widespread appeal. Saintfloew's inclusion in the line-up highlighted his rising prominence in the music scene.

"The atmosphere is always captivating, the culture resonates well with my music, and I enjoyed performing on stage," he said.

His performance added a unique flavour to the festival, further enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.

Popular emcee, MC Tats and DJ Rimo also took turns entertaining fans, ensuring that the energy remained high throughout the event.

Their engaging presence helped create a lively environment, encouraging attendees to let loose and enjoy the festivities. In addition to the captivating music, attendees were treated to a diverse array of local and international cuisines crafted by popular chefs.

The focus on celebrating Zimbabwean dishes added an authentic touch to the festival, allowing guests to indulge in flavours that reflected the culture.

"The highlight of the event was the celebration of Zimbabwean dishes and music," said Barry Otieno, the Coca-Cola country marketing and franchise manager.

"This was indeed a feast for the senses, and we thank everyone for attending our last event of the year. This shows people are willing to support their locally made cuisines blended with good music and a lot of drinking."

His remarks underscored the event's success and the positive reception from attendees. Fans danced, laughed, and created lasting memories together, embodying the spirit of unity and joy that the festival aimed to promote. The culmination of music, food, and community engagement made this event a memorable one for everyone involved. The grand finale of the Coca-Cola Unplugged x Food Festival was not just a celebration of music and culinary delights; it was a powerful testament to the vibrant culture and unity within the Zimbabwean community. As the festival came to a close, attendees left with hearts full of joy and unforgettable experiences.