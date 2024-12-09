Uganda: Museveni Heads to Sebei for PDM Assessment

9 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni will in the next days hit the road running as he assesses the progress of the Parish Development Model program in the Sebei sub-region, State House has said.

According to State House, Museveni will be in Sebei Sub-Region from December 10 to 12, 2024, in continuation of his Parish Development Model (PDM) performance assessment tour.

"During the tour, H.E the president will visit some beneficiaries, meet stakeholders including various categories of leaders and technical staff, and address a public rally in Kween district."

The president has previously visited Teso, Bukedi and Karamoja sub-regions as part of the Parish Development Program assessment.

During his tours, Museveni has emphasized the four-acre model and wealth creation to ensure Ugandans move from subsistence to commercial production.

This is aimed at ensuring they join the money economy.

