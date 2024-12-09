South Africa: Police Complete Operation to Resurface Illegal Miners in Sabie

Police have completed the operation to resurface illegal miners at the abandoned South Mine in Sabie, Mpumalanga.

The operation commenced last Tuesday and was completed on Friday evening.

During the operation, a total of 153 alleged illegal miners were brought to the surface, with three bodies retrieved on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported during the operation, both amongst the individuals brought to the surface and the law enforcement personnel involved.

The diverse team involved in the operation included stakeholders from a mining company, security companies, government departments such as the South Africa Police Service (SAPS), Home Affairs, Health (Emergency Medical Services) and the South African National Defence Force, among others.

"...The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola -- accompanied by Divisional Commissioner: Detective and Forensic Services, Lieutenant General Hilda Khosi Senthumule; Divisional Commissioner for Visible Policing and Operations, Lieutenant General Maropeng Johanna Mamotheti and the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi -- visited the site on Thursday.

"It is worth noting that amongst the 153 individuals brought to the surface, most are foreign nationals from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, with some South Africans also included in the group," SAPS said.

Mkhwanazi has expressed his appreciation for the teamwork, professionalism and cooperation displayed during the operation.

"The investigation into the illegal mining activities has already begun to ensure that justice is served.

"We plead with everyone to allow this team space to conduct their investigation without being distracted and the public will be notified in due course. Meanwhile, Operation Vala Umgodi will continue to be active to curb illegal mining activities in the province," said Mkhwanazi.