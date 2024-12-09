South Africa: Fire Services Key to Building Safe, Resilient Communities

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has used the National Fire Services Indaba to highlight the importance of fire services in building safe, resilient communities.

The two-day indaba, hosted by the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) in George, Western Cape, last week, brought to the fore the role fire services play in the country, which is dealing with the complex challenges of rapid urbanisation, climate change, and socio-economic dynamics in communities.

The National Fire Services Indaba, which takes place annually, convened under the theme: "Repositioning Fire Services in South Africa", placing emphasis on the need to providing proactive and predictive fire services that can effectively respond to the country's needs.

"The repositioning entails a comprehensive review and overhaul of fire services to ensure effective integration into the national disaster management system, with an enhanced focus on prevention, preparedness, and multi-hazard response capabilities," Hlabisa said at the indaba.

The Minister said progress on the review of the Fire Brigade Services Act, 1987, has reached an advanced stage.

"With the White Paper on Fire Services promulgated in 2020, the draft Fire Services Bill is currently with the Office of the State Law Advisor for certification for the public comment and Parliamentary phase, which aims to address current legislative gaps and create a regulatory framework that is both modern and inclusive."

Furthermore, CoGTA Legal Services, in collaboration with the NDMC Fire Services, has developed a draft proposal to amend the existing legislation to address the emergence of private fire services in South Africa. This proposal was presented to the National Fire Services Advisory Committee in September this year for input and feedback.

According to Hlabisa, the proposal will soon be published for public comment to ensure broad consultation and participation in the legislative process.

The Minister said one of the significant milestones this year has been the decision to revive the Fire Brigade Services Board and its supporting structures, which have not sat since 2008.

"With the increasing complexity of fire-related challenges, from wildfires driven by climate change to urban fire risks, the Board's role in ensuring a cohesive and responsive fire service cannot be overstated."

As the fire service enters the 21st century, Hlabisa said it is subject to several key drivers for change and reform, among which are technology integration, funding diversification, capacity building, and workforce development, among others.

During his address, Hlabisa paid tribute to the fallen firefighters, citing their exemplary and unwavering dedication to protecting lives and property, driven by a profound sense of duty and a commitment to the needs of communities.

"Their exceptional bravery will always be remembered, resonating in the hearts of those they served. Through their selfless actions, they have left a legacy that will continue to inspire and touch the lives of many," Hlabisa added.

Support for fire services

Delivering the welcoming remarks at the indaba, the Mayor of George, Jackie von Brandis, highlighted the importance of the indaba in promoting dialogue, peer learning and collaboration.

Councillor Mluleki Nkosi, representing the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), called for further engagements on the National Fire Services Strategic Roadmap 2030.

Nkosi Minenkulu Joyi, of the National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, emphasised the importance of a community-driven approach to fire services, underscoring the need to empower communities, especially traditional and rural communities.

Some of the immediate resolutions of the indaba comprise the finalisation of legislative reforms; the implementation of inclusive consultations over the next three months; adaptation to climate-smart operations, and equipping and empowering vulnerable communities, including traditional communities, for resilience.