Africa: 7 Dead As Inter Africa Bus Crashes Into Stationary Truck

THE festive season has kicked off on a tragic note after seven people died in a road traffic accident involving an Inter Africa bus and a truck along the Harare-Bulawayo highway Sunday morning.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident, adding that the total number of injured victims is still being assessed.

ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that the coach rammed into the rear of a stationary truck at the 330-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road around 03:30am.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on December 8, 2024, at around 0330 hours at the 330 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo road.

"Seven people were killed when an Inter Africa bus rammed onto the back of a stationary truck. The number of the injured victims is yet to be established," said Nyathi.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary while the injured are admitted at the same hospital. More details to be availed in due course."

Meanwhile, the ZRP warns the public, especially communities along the highways, that it is a serious criminal offence to take advantage of a road traffic accident and loot /steal goods from haulage trucks or vehicles and taking them to homesteads for use, sale or any other purpose.

The Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) president, Tafadzwa Goliath mourned victims of the crash and urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads.

"Regrettably, we mourn victims of an InterAfrica bus was involved in a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected. We urge everyone to exercise caution on the roads and to follow all safety guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future," Goliath said.