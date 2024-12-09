Egypt: Archaeologists Uncover Ptolemaic Artifacts in Egypt

9 December 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Xinhua

Cairo, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) — An Egyptian-Dominican archaeological mission uncovered a collection of artifacts at the Taposiris Magna temple complex west of Alexandria, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Sunday.

The finds, which include statues, coins, and pottery, shed new light on the history of the site during the late Ptolemaic period, the ministry said in a statement.

The mission, led by Kathleen Martinez, discovered foundation deposits beneath the southern wall of the temple's outer enclosure.

Among the most significant finds are a small white marble statue of a woman wearing a royal crown and a limestone bust of a king wearing a "nemes" headdress.

Martinez said the female statue may depict Queen Cleopatra VII, although other archaeologists have suggested it could represent a princess due to differences in facial features, according to the statement.

The team also unearthed 337 coins, many bearing the image of Cleopatra VII, along with a variety of pottery, oil lamps, limestone vessels for storing food and cosmetics, bronze figurines, and an amulet in the shape of a scarab inscribed with the phrase "The justice of Ra has shone."

A bronze ring dedicated to the goddess Hathor was also found.

These discoveries, along with pottery shards dating back to the late Ptolemaic period, indicate that the temple walls were constructed in the first century BC.

Martinez also announced the discovery of the remains of a Greek temple dating back to the fourth century BC, which was destroyed between the second century BC and the beginning of the AD era.

This temple is located near a deep tunnel system that runs from Lake Mariut in Alexandria to the Mediterranean Sea.

In addition, the mission uncovered a large cemetery containing 20 burial chambers, as well as a tomb with three chambers beneath the ancient Taposiris Magna lighthouse.

Inside one of these chambers, nine white marble busts and several other artifacts were found, the statement said.

Preliminary underwater excavations near the remains of the Taposiris Magna temple have also yielded human skeletal remains and a large quantity of pottery, further underscoring the historical and cultural significance of the site, according to the statement.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.