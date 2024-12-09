Kenya: Govt Asked to Avail Funds for Removal of Asbestos Roofs

9 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By KNA

Embu — Following Government directive ordering removal of asbestos roofs in both private and public buildings in three months, leaders in Embu have appealed to the government to appropriate funds to the affected institutions.

Diocese of Embu Bishop Peter Kimani said though the move was long overdue due to health risks associated with asbestos, not many institutions are able to undertake the task.

He said the deadline may not be tenable given the economic hardships facing the country and thus the government should step in to facilitate replacement of the hazardous roofing especially in learning institutions.

He was speaking in Sunday at St. Joseph Alamano Wachoro Boys Secondary School in Mwea Sub-county on an inspection tour of the school that has successfully replaced the asbestos roofing following a donation of Sh. 3 million from President William Ruto.

He thanked the board of management of the school for prioritizing removal of the condemned roofing, saying it will give the learners a conducive learning environment once the schools reopen in January.

Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi who accompanied the Bishop asked the Ministry of Education to avail funds to assists many other schools that are facing similar predicament across the country.

