Mozambique: Kenmare Invaded And Demonstrators Wanted To Burn Its Plane

8 December 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Demonstrators set on fire the premises of the Irish company Kenmare which exploits the heavy mineral sands of Moma, Nampula. Company executives were given an emergency evacuation when the population was ready to burst into the landing strip. Their idea was to burn the aircraft.

Kenmare has come under criticism for not building promised roads and bridges that would provide access to other Nampula districts.

The Kenmare executives tried to convince the demonstrators that there was a project to build a bridge, long demanded by the local population, but this did not prevent them from setting fire to the administrative block.

