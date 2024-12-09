Mozambique: Chibuto - Attacking What Belongs to "Them" - Frelimo

The revolt began in Chibuto in the morning, and continued into the night. Until 22.00 Chibuto was under fire. Some rioters were shot by the police. At night, Chibuto hospital was full of people weeping, allegedly because the police had shot their relatives. The police were also accused of launching tear gas into the hospital.

Demonstrators broke into the prison and released about 80 prisoners. The prison was overcrowded, accommodating more people than it had been built for.

In Chibuto, most of the businesses destroyed have links with the Frelimo Party elite. Protestors burnt down the Pamodzi complex , which is believed to belong to the family of former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano. He is a native of Malehice village, in Chibuto district. The complex, including a discoteque, was completely destroyed

A tourist complex belong to Chinese citizens was vandalised because there are rumours that they are partners of Filipe Nyusi.

A Chinese-owned supermarket was attacked and looted because of a supposed link with the Mayor of Chibuto. Because of his fear of the demonstrators, the Mayor had to abandon his home, and flee to the district police command. We learnt that the demonstrators had said it was necessary “to visit the Mayor”.

Some demonstrators looted goods in a local supermarket. A lot of smoke could be seen rising from piles of tyres burning in the middle of the streets.