Mozambique: Protesters Warned the Police Before Destroying

In both Chibuto and Chókwè, the demonstrators informed the district police commands that they would attack particular buildings and the police should not interfere.

The demonstrators intended to vandalise the premises of FIPAG (the state owned water company) in Chókwè. They marched in front of the police command, and told the police they would destroy FIPAG because the prices of water were unbearable. The police tried to disperse them, but this attempt degenerated into chaos, and the rioters began to vandalise private assets.

In Chibuto, the demonstrators warned the police that they would destroy the prison and release the prisoners. If the police tried to stop them, the scenario would be bleak for the police.