Abílio Tovela is a police assistant superintendent in Chibuto. He is known as a fanatical member of Frelimo. It was he who fired the shot that resulted in the death of a young man who was in his stall in the Chibuto central market, located in Mudada neighbourhood.

In response, the demonstrators burnt down the house of this police agent. The house of Abílio Tovela, whose whereabouts are now unknown, no longer exists. The demonstrators looked for him during the night, but without success.