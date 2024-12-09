Liberia: OHCHR Boss Accused of Corruption

The Country Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Christian Mukosa, faces allegations of diverting funds for personal interest rather than supporting human rights-related activities.

Multiple civil society organizations have accused Mukosa of misusing funds, leading to concerns about the misuse of resources intended for human rights promotion and protection. He is accused of illegally diverting funds to finance other governmental functionaries that are not human rights related, against the letter and intent of the agreement.

The mandate of the OHCHR, established in 2018 after the signing of the host country agreement with the Government of Liberia, includes various responsibilities such as protecting and promoting human rights, contributing to national efforts for human rights, and providing capacity building for national organizations in the sector.

The allegations against Mukosa involve claims of financial mismanagement and failure to appropriately utilize funds for their intended purposes.

But various local human rights organization such as the Independent National Commission on Human Rights Commission (INCHR), the Civil Society Organizations Platform, the Liberia National Civil Society Organizations, National Commission on Disabilities, claimed that Mukosa has not done anything substantial for them with funds that he receives from donors.

Instead funneled them towards the formation of his personal interest, and kept information about received of donors funding as his closely guarded secret against his staff.

The local human rights defenders also claim, indicating that between February and December, more than million United States Dollars (USD) was diverted into projects designed to enhance Mukosa's influence with the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

"Mukosa hired the ministry as a consultant for prison monitoring across the country, which falls under the preview of the INCHR, Prison Fellowship-Liberia monitor prisons," the human rights group alleges.

They also accused Mukosa of usurping the function of INCHR, which is the key human rights institution in the country.

"This completely undermines the role of the INCHR and other CSOs involved in prison monitoring," they claim. "This is a total disrespect to the institution. This is a grave disrespect to the INCHR and other CSOs."

The accusation against Mukosa surfaced immediately after the Swedish government assured the OHCHR of providing funding for the human rights protection activities in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The OHCHR's media advisor has denied these allegations, emphasizing the organization's cooperation with other human rights entities in the country.

In an email response, dated December 7, 2024, Mukosa's media advisor, Seif Magango wrote, "The claims are simply untrue. We have a very good relationship with the INCHR. In fact, we are currently co-organizing an event to commemorate international Human Rights Day on 10 December."

Prior to Magango's response Mukosa declined to comment when asked about the investigation by the Daily Observer on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.