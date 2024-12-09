Rwanda: 100 Women Acquire Advanced Skilled in Leadership Growth

8 December 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jessica Agasaro

Gate Consulting Group, a strategic leadership and business consulting firm in Rwanda, officially concluded its impactful nine-month "LiftHerUp" Professional Mentorship Program, designed exclusively for women, on December 6.

This initiative, aimed at bridging the gender gap in leadership and the marketplace. Out of the 100 women who joined the program, 55 were in professional jobs from diverse sectors, including Irembo, MTN, BRD, BK Capital, Bralirwa, Canal Rwanda, Old Mutual, Kepler, and Resonates.

Throughout the program, participants were paired with accomplished women in leadership roles as mentors. They also participated in monthly masterclasses, unlocking their full potential and setting the stage for lasting personal and professional growth.

According to Salma Habib Nkusi, founder and CEO of Gate Consulting Rwanda, the "LiftHerUp" program was created to directly address the unique challenges women face in their professional, personal, and entrepreneurial journeys.

She noted: "This initiative invests in 100 young women each year in the following three groups: fresh female graduates preparing them for the workforce, aspiring entrepreneurs in need of business skills, and professional women already navigating their careers."

Mrs. Nkusi emphasised that mentorship is one of the core elements of the program, alongside building a strong network among participants where women can share their experiences. She underlined that this network-building aspect is essential for personal and professional growth as it allows women to expand their influence across different sectors and industries.

"Our mentors, all of whom are in leadership positions, provide not only professional guidance but also share personal stories of their career paths, helping mentees understand the realities of leadership and life," she said.

During the event, a panel discussion featured three of the programme's esteemed mentors: Pitchette Kampeta, CEO of the Development Bank of Rwanda; Sophie Tchatchoua, Managing Director of CANAL Rwanda; and Julia Kennedy-Svensson, Regional Director of EDTECH Africa.

The panelists shared invaluable insights on building lasting and impactful professional connections, which are crucial for advancing in leadership, while also emphasising the importance of cultivating authentic relationships, seeking diverse perspectives, and maintaining visibility in professional networks.

The UNICEF Country Representative in Rwanda, Julianna Lindsey, has been actively involved in the LiftHerUp mentorship programme for the past two years, mentoring eight young women in total.

"I've been really inspired by the way these young women manage their lives, handle challenges at work and the ambitions they have. It's truly motivational," she said.

Lindsey also highlighted how meaningful connections can drive career growth and empower women to navigate leadership opportunities effectively, adding that this year's mentorship programme included bi-weekly sessions that offered a deeper level of engagement for mentees.

"You have had great opportunities and experiences; now it's time to pay it forward. Find another young woman you can mentor and share what you've learned with her," she advised the new graduates of the programme.

There was also another panel discussion featuring some of the mentees, who shared their takeaways and how impactful this mentorship had been in their lives, both professionally and personally.

Yvette Abijuru, one of the mentees in the LiftHerUp program and Programs Manager at Kepler, shared how she learned valuable lessons during the program on being intentional about growth, which resonated deeply with her and aligned with her organisation's core value of constant learning.

"The program has been incredibly enriching because it helped me learn a lot about myself and leadership and gain insights from my mentor and fellow mentees. I even had a chance to learn from other women in upper positions," she said.

