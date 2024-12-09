Rwanda: Ending GBV Requires Collective Action

Based Violence (GBV) remains a pervasive issue that continues to plague communities, despite the efforts that have been put into fighting it in the country. Despite significant strides made in recent years, the scourge of GBV persists, leaving countless victims scarred and traumatized.

During the bi-monthly Car Free Day exercise this Sunday, the Minister of Gender and Family Promotion urged all Rwandans to report cases of GBV and this is a crucial step towards addressing this issue.

The minister urged families to foster unity, peace, and open communication to prevent any abuse. She also emphasised the need to report cases of violence. Victims of GBV should seek help to ensure that interventions are made timely.

The minister's call was in the context of the ongoing 16 Days of Activism Against GBV which started towards the end of last month.

Fortunately, there is support both at policy and institutional level that has been appropriated for victims of GBV including the establishment of Isange One Stop Centres across the country to offer comprehensive support to victims.

However, there still instances where families, and at worst communities, collude to protect those that commit such atrocities. This negative solidarity must stop.

By speaking out, victims can access the support and justice they deserve. It is imperative that individuals, communities, and institutions work together to create a safe and inclusive environment for all.

Communities must break the cycle of silence and shame that often surrounds GBV. By encouraging open dialogue and reporting incidents, we can empower survivors and hold perpetrators accountable. It is essential to challenge harmful social norms and stereotypes that perpetuate gender inequality and violence.

Let us all commit to ending GBV. By working together, we can create a society where everyone, regardless of gender, can live free from fear and violence. And this is for the collective good.