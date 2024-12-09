Malawi: Setting the Record Straight - Atupele Muluzi Dismisses Alliance Rumors With MCP

The President of the United Democratic Front (UDF), Atupele Muluzi, has come out strongly to dismiss circulating rumors claiming that the UDF has been in alliance discussions with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ahead of the 2025 elections. In a firm and unambiguous statement posted on his Facebook page, Muluzi also debunked allegations of his purported travel to Dubai, labeling the claims as outright falsehoods.

"Let me categorically state that these rumors are completely untrue," Muluzi declared. "Neither the UDF nor I have engaged in any discussions with any political party about potential alliances ahead of the 2025 elections."

Muluzi attributed the rumors to those uncomfortable with his refusal to engage in divisive politics, noting that his leadership and personal brand have always been rooted in progressive, solution-driven politics. "This narrative appears to have been fabricated because I am not engaging in the politics of hate," he stated.

A Stand Against Divisive Politics

Reaffirming his stance against hate and tribalism, Muluzi emphasized the urgent need for leaders who prioritize unity and development over political division. "Malawi needs leaders who focus on solutions to the nation's challenges and who work to bring people together," he said.

Muluzi's focus remains on rebuilding the UDF into a viable political force. "Our approach is clear: to build the UDF into the party of choice by presenting tangible solutions to the challenges Malawians face daily," he affirmed.

Facing Political Realities

Acknowledging recent political surveys, Muluzi highlighted the significant work ahead for his party. The Afrobarometer survey from August 2024 indicated that the UDF needs to rebuild trust with the Malawian people.

"We accept this reality and are focused on strengthening our party. We are committed to reaching out to the people to understand and address their concerns," Muluzi said.

A Call for Focus and Unity

As rumors swirl and political posturing intensifies ahead of the 2025 elections, Muluzi's statement was a call to action, urging both his party and the nation to concentrate on what truly matters.

"Let's stay focused on building a better Malawi for all," he concluded, reiterating his commitment to a forward-looking agenda.

About Atupele Muluzi

Atupele Muluzi, son of former Malawian President Bakili Muluzi, has long been a prominent figure in Malawi's political landscape. Known for his youthful energy and modernized approach, he leads the UDF with a vision for unity, progress, and development.

As the 2025 elections approach, Muluzi's rejection of divisive politics signals his intent to champion a new era of collaborative leadership in Malawi.